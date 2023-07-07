Amidst criticism and backlash over cheap dialogue in the controversial movie Adipurush, its dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has reportedly been removed as a judge on Sony TV’s show India’s Got Talent. Earlier it was reported that Muntashir will be on the show as a judge alongside actresses Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and singer Badshah. Taking to Twitter, journalist Deepak Chaurasia claimed that Manoj Muntashir who was a part of the previous season of India’s Got Talent, will not be seen this time.

In his tweet, Chaurasia stated that Sony Entertainment Television has decided to distance itself from Muntashir following the Adipurush controversy. “Manoj Muntashir will not be the judge this time on Sony channel’s popular show ‘India’s Got Talent’. The channel distanced itself from Manoj Muntashir due to the ruckus about Adipurush. Manoj hoped that he would be kept as a judge again in this show,” Chaurasia tweeted.

Chaurasia further said that before being ousted from Sony TV’s show, several departments of the Central and Uttar Pradesh government have removed Manoj Muntashir’s name from many projects. He also claimed that Muntashir was removed from UP government projects at the behest of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Zee News Consulting Editor went on to say that in Kalyug, people get the fruits of their actions served right away. Manoj Muntashir, according to Chaurasia, still has his chance to apologise to the immortal Lord Hanuman.

“In Kaliyug, one gets the fruits of one’s actions immediately. I’ll say it again: there’s still a chance to apologise to God, Manoj, as Bajrangbali is still Chiranjeevi. May Shriram bestow wisdom on you,” he said.

India’s Got Talent, a part of the Got Talent franchise by British television personality Simon Cowell, originally aired on Colors TV. However, from Season 9 in 2022, the show is airing on Sony TV, and Manoj Muntashir was brought in as a judge after the show was acquired by Sony. Now, if Deepak Chaurasia is to be believed, he has been removed from the show after just one season. Kiron Kher has been the judge of the show since the being, while other judges keep changing. Karan Johar and Malaika Arora judged 4 seasons, from 4th to 8th.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir received a lot of criticism and condemnation over the uncouth dialogues in the Adipurush movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayana which was released on the 16th of June this year.

Muntashir had not only admitted that cheap, tapori-level dialogues were deliberately for the film but also defended it. Muntashir had tried to defend the dialogues, saying the movie was not exactly Ramayana but an adaptation, and the dialogues were written keeping in mind the modern young audience. However, his excuses fail to placate the public, and thousands of social media posts condemned the dialogues, especially those attributed to Lord Hanuman.

Adding fuel to the fire Muntashir later claimed that Lord Hanuman is no god adding that he is only a Bhakt (devotee). “Hanuman ji is not God, he is a devotee. We have made him God later because his devotion had such power,” Muntashir said.

Manoj Muntashir was defending the film Adipurush from the beginning. Even when the film’s trailer was released, people questioned Ravana’s appearance. Muntashir said at the time, “Every era’s evil has its own face.” For me, Ravana is the face of evil, and Alauddin Khilji is the face of evil in this era, and even if it is similar, we did not do it on purpose, and even if it is discovered, there is nothing wrong with it.”