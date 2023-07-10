Monday, July 10, 2023
Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 is a biological male who identifies as ‘transwoman’, Rikkie Valerie Kolle says ‘she’ made LGBTQ community proud

According to the reports, the 22-year-old model will now prepare to represent the Netherlands at the 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador. The model who appeared on a Dutch TV reality show 'Holland's Next Top Model' celebrated his win by posting a photograph on Instagram.

Trans 'woman' Rikkie Valerie Kolle bags title of Miss Universe Netherlands 2023
Rikkie was crowned by his predecessor Ona Moody (Image posted by the mode on Instagram)
In its first, a biological male who identifies himself a trans woman bagged the title of Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 on Saturday, July 8 at the AFAS Theater in Leusden. The Dutch-Moluccan model who won the title has been identified as Rikkie Valerie Kolle and he hails from Breda.

“It’s unreal. But I can call myself Miss Netherlands 2023. It was an educational and wonderful process. My year can’t go wrong anymore. I am so proud and happy. I can’t even describe it. I made my community proud and showed it can be done,” he wrote roughly in Dutch.

The model, in the post also happened to thank his parents, family, judges and friends and said that he was excited to prepare now for the Miss Universe at El Salvador where he would represent Netherlands. “And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I myself missed as a little me,” he said.

The model created history by being the first transgender ‘woman’ to ever win the national title as the new Miss Universe Netherlands. Additionally, he is just the second transgender contestant in the history of the famous Miss Universe competition. Spain’s Angela Ponce competed in 2018.

Kollé wishes to be an internationally recognized voice and role model for the LGBTQ community and wants to devote his professional life to helping people who have experienced rejection from their family while through a transition.

