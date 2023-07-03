Mission Gaganyaan: First batch of crew module recovery team completes phase-1 training

The first batch of crew module recovery for Mission Gaganyaan has successfully completed Phase-1 training at the Indian Navy’s Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi, reported the Ministry of Defence’s official statement dated 2nd of July.

As per Ministry’s statement, the team includes Indian Naval divers and the Marine Commandos. They utilised state-of-the-art facilities and underwent recovery training of crew modules in varied sea conditions.

The team underwent rigorous training for two weeks. The training module covered issues like conduct during the mission, actions required during medical exigencies, and technical aspects of aircraft and rescue equipment. Notably, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been jointly formulated by the Indian Navy and ISRO.

The Ministry said. “The two weeks training capsule covered a brief on the conduct of the mission, actions to be taken during medical exigencies, and familiarisation with different aircraft and their rescue equipment.”

As per Times of India, this team will participate in the recovery of the unpressurised crew module that will be used in the first abort test mission, which ISRO has planned in August.

Subsequently, the team was greeted by Dr. Mohan M, Director of the Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO.

After the completion of the initial phase of training for the first batch, the recovery training program will progress incrementally. It will include unmanned recovery followed by manned recovery training in both harbor and open sea conditions.

The Indian Navy, in collaboration with other government agencies, is taking the lead in overseeing the recovery operations.

As per media reports, the crew trained here at Indian Navy’s WSTF will now be involved in the recovery of test launches planned by ISRO in the forthcoming months.

Mission Gaganyaan

Notably, Mission Gaganyaan is India’s first manned space mission. It was announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. The mission aims to demonstrate India’s human spaceflight capability. Additionally, with the manned space mission, India wants to join the League of elite nations that are capable of sending humans to space.

As per the mission statement, a three-member crew will be launched to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission. Subsequently, they will be brought back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The estimated timeframe for the final launch with Indian astronauts onboard is the fourth quarter of 2024.