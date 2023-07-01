The MP-MLA court has found Congress MLA and former minister Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari guilty in a 13-year-old case. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. He was also present in the court during the hearing. The Bhopal court did, however, grant him bail right away.

The Congress leader received a six-month jail term and a Rs 1,000 fine from the court for violating Section 447. According to sections 332 and 3 of the Public Property Damage Act, respectively, one year in prison and a punishment of Rs. 700 and Rs. 2,000 have been imposed.

After receiving his sentence, Jitu Patwari responded, “Democracy is the pride of every Indian. I respect the court’s decision and have full faith in the judiciary of this country. Every Congress worker and citizen of this nation who abides by the constitution holds the decision in the highest regard.”

He further continued, “My leader respected Rahul Gandhi was removed from the Lok Sabha due to political enmity. Similarly, I was also suspended from the assembly session. This is a punishment for fighting the battle of the poor and the farmers.”

Addressing the farmers he commented, “Understand this politics. BJP repeatedly made false promises to the farmers. Neither the income of the farmers doubled nor the value of the produce increased. From the prime minister to the chief minister, they lied continuously. So, I demanded Rs 3000 per quintal. Until the BJP-led government listens, this struggle will continue.” He also tagged Bharatiya Janata Party’s official account in his post.

किसानों के हक के लिए हर सजा मंजूर!

हर कीमत चुकाएंगे, हर मोर्चे पर संघर्ष करेंगे!



मेरे नेता आदरणीय @RahulGandhi जी को राजनीतिक द्वेषता के कारण लोकसभा से हटाया गया! इसी प्रकार मुझे भी विधानसभा सत्र से निलंबित किया गया! यह गरीबों और किसानों की लड़ाई लड़ने की सजा है!



किसान भाइयों,… pic.twitter.com/evBX8eVmzI — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) July 1, 2023

17 individuals, including Jitu Patwari, were charged in 2009 with obstructing government work in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. In addition to the lawmaker, District Panchayat President Rajgarh Chander Sondhia, Ujjain Congress Committee Executive President Surendra Marmat, former MLA Rajgarh Krishnamohan Malviya, Surendra, and Ghanshyam Verma have also been found guilty in the case.

They were convicted of breaching Sections 147, 332/149 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 3 of the Public Property Act by the court, but were also granted bail.

Jitu Patwari and his associates were booked under Sections 47, 449, 332 and Section 3 of the Public Property Damage Act. His attorney, Ajay Gupta, stated that this sentence will not have an impact on the former’s legislature and he will also file an appeal in this case with the Upper Court.

Congress had organised a protest regarding the farmers in Rajgarh in 2009 which also included Congress stalwart and former chief minister Digvijay Singh. Stone pelting started when the Congress leader was about to give a memorandum to the collector. Afterwards, the entire instance escalated during which Digvijay Singh also sustained injuries.

He can appeal for bail in the sessions court under section 389 of the Indian Penal Court and has a month to apply for the same. His election candidature will not be affected by the sentence because it is less than two years.

Jitu Patwari remarked, “I had gone to fight the battle for the farmers in the 2009 case for which I am given the sentence. The farmers’ fight would still carry on even if the authorities jail me. However, the court has my respect.”