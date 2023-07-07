The word “beggar” brings to mind the idea of people who are poor, dressed in tattered, old clothing, and having messy hair. However, some people have taken begging to a new level by turning it into a successful and rewarding business.

According to the reports, Bharat Jain is the world’s richest beggar and still continues to beg on the busy streets of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Bharat Jain is the world’s richest beggar, according to a report by the Economic Times, and he can be spotted begging on the streets of Mumbai. Jain, who is married, has a family that includes his wife, two boys, his brother, and his father. He was unable to pursue formal schooling in his childhood due to financial instability.

Jain at present has amassed a net worth of 7.5 crores, as per reports. His monthly income from begging fluctuates between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000.

Additionally, he owns two retail establishments in Thane that fetch Rs 30,000 a month and a 2BHK flat in Mumbai that is worth Rs 1.2 crores. According to reports, Jain begs at well-known areas like Azad Maidan or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Jain continues to beg on the streets of the financial centre despite being a property owner. While many in the city find it difficult to earn even a few hundred rupees after working long hours, Jain manages to make between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per day in a matter of 10 to 12 hours, thanks to the kindness of Indians.

A 1BHK duplex residence in Parel is home to Jain and his family. His children have finished their schooling at a convent school. His other relatives run a stationery shop. They constantly tell Jain to stop begging, but he doesn’t listen to them and continues to do it.