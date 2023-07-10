Peru has declared a state of emergency for 90 days amid a surge in cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), which is said to be linked to Covid-19, respiratory or gastrointestinal infection, or Zika virus. The Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves which can lead to paralysis.

Peruvian Health Minister Cesar Vasquez sought the emergency declaration before the Council of Ministers noting that if the number of cases increases then there could be a shortage of immunoglobulin (antibodies).

Published in El Peruano, the official gazette of the Republic of Peru, the government termed the rise in Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases as unusual. It said that until 23rd June, 103 cases of the syndrome were reported and the “average monthly number of cases was less than 20 cases per month at the national level (less than that reported in years prior to the 2019 outbreak).

However, between June 11 and 17, a slight increase in cases was reported compared to the average observed in previous weeks, in which between 2 and 8 cases were reported.

The departments that reported the highest number of cases during the year 2023 were Lima (26 cases), La Libertad (19), Cajamarca (11), Piura (9), Cusco (7), Junín (8), and Callao (5); and, of the 16 cases reported with a date of onset of muscle weakness in the SE 24 come from Piura (4), La Libertad (3), Lima (3), Cajamarca (2), Callao (2) and Junín (2).

“This week, deaths from said syndrome have also been reported,” the decree stated.

A rigorous campaign is now being conducted in Peru including epidemiological surveillance, investigation, supply of medicines, and patient care.

The action plan includes carrying out specialized diagnosis of the biological agents associated with GBS, acquisition of intravenous immunoglobulin (5%), acquisition of 20% human albumin x 50 ml, monitoring and coordination to improve the operational capacity of GBS care services, air transport of patients in emergency cases, case management by teleinterconsultation, and so on.

What is that Guillain-Barre syndrome?

The nerve-attacking syndrome leads to weakness and tingling in the hands and feet in the initial symptoms. The symptoms can spread all over the body sometimes even paralyzing the patient in severe cases.

While most people must receive hospital treatment in this case, recovery is generally achieved anywhere between 6 months to some years in some cases.

GBS is often preceded by a virus infection. In Peru, there have been 4,512,091 cases of covid-19 from January 2020 to 5th July 2023. Notably, one of the post covid problems has been neurological or related to nerves.