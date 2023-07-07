A video of a heated confrontation between a dog owner and a husband-wife duo has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at the Logix Blossom County in Sector 137 in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, a pregnant woman and her husband are seen telling a dog owner to put a muzzle on her pet inside the lift of their housing society. “The muzzle is hanging from your dog’s collar. Put it on,” the woman said.

The husband intervened, “My wife is pregnant. Let’s assume that the dog bites her.” The woman aggressively told the dog owner to develop ‘some sense’ and highlighted instances when unmuzzled dogs have bitten humans.

लिफ्ट में डॉग लेकर चढ़ी इस महिला को सिर्फ मास्क पहनाने के लिए बोला गया, जो डॉग के गले में था. ये मास्क नहीं पहनाने पर अड़ गई और बदतमीज़ी भी करने लगी. लोगों का ऐसा रवैया सोचने पर मजबूर कर देता है कि हम कैसे समाज में जी रहे हैं. घटना Noida 137 Logix society की है.@noida_authority pic.twitter.com/4LEWM0b8u0 — Arzoo Sai (@arzoosai) July 6, 2023

“You have started recording it? Okay,” the dog owner responded. The pregnant woman stated, “When dogs bite, CCTV footage is shown by news channels.”

“People like you air such footage…Dogs do not bite everyone but only people like you”, she was heard telling the pregnant woman. At that time, the man intervened, “We just asked you to put on a muzzle…What kind of a lady are you?”

“I will not put muzzle on my dog, even if it means holding the lift for next 30 minutes… Atleast, I am better than your wife,” she was heard telling the man. Meanwhile, netizens have reached out to authorities in Noida seeking action against the dog owner.

Hyderabad: Stray street dogs kill 4-year-old boy

On February 19 this year, stray street dogs killed a 4-year-old boy in a housing society in Hyderabad, Telangana. As per reports, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the boy can be seen playing in society when a pack of dogs attacked him. The boy made attempts to escape, but the dogs kept biting him. The boy fell on the street while the dogs tore his flesh.

His father, Gangadhar, works as a security personnel at the housing complex where the incident occurred. When he heard the child’s screams, he rushed to the spot and rescued him from the dogs. He rushed his son to the hospital, where he was declared dead.