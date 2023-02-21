Tuesday, February 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad: Stray street dogs kill 4-year-old boy, horrifying video emerges on social media
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Stray street dogs kill 4-year-old boy, horrifying video emerges on social media

Gangadhar was on duty on the day of the incident, and his son was playing in the compound when the dogs attacked him.

OpIndia Staff
Street dogs killed child in Hyderabad
Viral video: Street dogs killed 4 year old boy (Image: SS from viral video)
19

On February 19, Sunday, stray street dogs killed a 4-year-old boy in a housing society in Hyderabad, Telangana. As per reports, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the boy can be seen playing in society when a pack of dogs attacked him. The boy made attempts to escape, but the dogs kept biting him. The boy fell on the street while the dogs tore his flesh. His father, Gangadhar, works as a security personnel at the housing complex where the incident occurred. When he heard the child’s screams, he rushed to the spot and rescued him from the dogs. He rushed his son to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Reports suggest Gangadhar hails from Nizamabad. He shifted to Hyderabad with his family for work. Gangadhar was on duty on the day of the incident, and his son was playing in the compound. A case has been registered at the local police station, and an investigation is underway.

Street dog menace

This is not the first time stray dogs have killed or attacked a child. A few months back, an infant was killed by street dogs in a housing society. There have been several such reports where a pack of dogs attacks children, women, elders, and vulnerable members across the country. Not only street dogs but incidents of pets attacking without provocation have also come to the fore many times.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsStray dogs menace
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,940FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com