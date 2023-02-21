On February 19, Sunday, stray street dogs killed a 4-year-old boy in a housing society in Hyderabad, Telangana. As per reports, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Hyderabad | A 5-yr-old boy, Pradeep mauled to death by stray dogs on 19th Feb. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.



Gangadhar, the boy’s father & a security guard had taken him to his workplace & the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone



(Pic: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/yeZB6DGSLx — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

In the video, the boy can be seen playing in society when a pack of dogs attacked him. The boy made attempts to escape, but the dogs kept biting him. The boy fell on the street while the dogs tore his flesh. His father, Gangadhar, works as a security personnel at the housing complex where the incident occurred. When he heard the child’s screams, he rushed to the spot and rescued him from the dogs. He rushed his son to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Horrifying video from Hyderabad of a 4-year-old boy being mauled by a pack of dogs. The boy unfortunately didn’t survive the attack. pic.twitter.com/ieee8o9psK — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) February 21, 2023

Reports suggest Gangadhar hails from Nizamabad. He shifted to Hyderabad with his family for work. Gangadhar was on duty on the day of the incident, and his son was playing in the compound. A case has been registered at the local police station, and an investigation is underway.

Street dog menace

This is not the first time stray dogs have killed or attacked a child. A few months back, an infant was killed by street dogs in a housing society. There have been several such reports where a pack of dogs attacks children, women, elders, and vulnerable members across the country. Not only street dogs but incidents of pets attacking without provocation have also come to the fore many times.