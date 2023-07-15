Even as the economy of Pakistan continues to be in shambles, Pakistan’s Punjab government has announced that it will hoist its national flag on a 500-foot tall flag post this year. Pakistan will spend PKR 40 crore to hoist its national flag on August 14 to mark its Independence Day. Pakistan’s display of misplaced priorities comes after the cash-strapped country recently secured a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Punjab province will hoist the Pakistani national flag. According to reports, the country needs at least Rs 2,000 crore to repay foreign loans (plus interest) over the next two years.

In 2017, Pakistan raised a 400-foot-tall flag, the tallest in South Asia, along the Attari-Wagah border. The 120×80-foot flag was the largest since Pakistan’s creation in 1947.

Pakistan’s decision came just days after the IMF granted a $3 billion bailout for Pakistan to avoid debt default. The cash will be distributed over a nine-month period to support the country’s economic stabilisation programme.

Reacting to the Punjab government’s decision over hoisting the Pakistani flag, the people of Pakistan criticised their government for wasting money on a flag instead of feeding the poor and supporting the economy.

Pakistan plans to raise a 500-foot flag in Lahore. The project will cost Rs. 400 million, and the flag-raising ceremony will take place on Pakistan's Independence Day in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MzJgt3Xcbb — Startup Pakistan (@PakStartup) July 12, 2023

A Pakistani Twitter handle wrote, “I’m glad. It will provide shelter and food to people Ab Pakistan mai khushiyan hi khushiyan.”

I’m glad 😃

It will provide shelter and food to people

Ab pakistan mai khushiyan hi khushiyan 🥹 — Faizan (@FaizanIshtiaq) July 12, 2023

Another user wrote, “Yeah. In this economy that’s what we need, to spend 400 million rs on a flag.”

Yeah . In this economy that's what we need, to spend 400 million rs on a flag . — Saad Akbar (@SAkhan516) July 12, 2023

One Aziz Angaar said, “Cannot feed ordinary people but spending millions on the flag. What a nonsense.”

Cannot feed ordinary people but spending millions on flag. What a nonsense — Aziz Angaar (@AzizJama555) July 12, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Pakistan is the real example of the family who takes loans from others but spends money on useless things.”

pakistan is the real example of the family who takes loans from others but spends money on useless things. — ._amir (@caffeinexher) July 12, 2023

Previously, Pakistan received USD 1 billion in reserves from the UAE on July 12, a day after Saudi Arabia deposited USD 2 billion in the country’s central bank.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Airport Authority (RAA) has issued a final warning to Pakistan International Airlines for the non-payment of dues. The RAA delivered a letter to the PIA administration demanding payment of the six-month outstanding amount. The PIA has until 15 July to settle the 8.2 million Riyal balance that is owed for the charges and other services availed by the aircraft, according to the Saudi Arabian authorities.