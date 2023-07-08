On Friday, July 7, the Pakistani woman and her Indian lover recently arrested by Noida police, were granted bail. Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena have been released from jail. The duo came in contact in 2019 through the PUBG Mobile gaming app and fell in love with each other.

While Seema was booked for illegally entering India, Sachin has been charged with sheltering an illegal immigrant and her kids.

Speaking to AajTak, Seema Haider said that she deeply loves Sachin and wants to stay with him in India with her four children. Seema also added that she has embraced Hindu Dharma and will do court marriage with Sachin.

“I want to appeal to the Indian authorities that I don’t want to go back to Pakistan, I have become a Hindu and my children have also embraced Hinduism. Please allow me to stay here. If I will return to Pakistan, they will kill me”, Seema said.

She said that if her children wish to return to their father, they are free to go, however, she added that they will not leave her as their father never gave them any love. Seema also expressed her apprehension that her husband who is trying to persuade her to return would torment her if she goes back to him.

She reiterated that does not wish to go to her husband’s village saying that she wishes to live and die in India only.

“I don’t want to go back, I will live and die here (in India) only (Main wapis nahin jana chahti, main marungi aur jiyungi toh yahin par). I have no one of my own there in Pakistan,” Seema said.

Sachin Meena has also requested the government to let Seema reside with him, he also said that he got married to Seema Haider in Nepal in March this year.

Meanwhile, Seema Haider’s first husband Gulam Haider has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to send his wife and children back to Pakistan. Gulam Haider, who is currently residing in Saudi Arabia, has released a video in which he alleged that his wife Seema was lured and manipulated into leaving him and coming to India through PUBG.

Gulam Haider appealed to the Modi government to ensure a safe return of his wife and children to Pakistan. He also thanked the Indian media for their “unexpected support”. “I express my gratitude by joining hands with the Indian media, through whom I could find the whereabouts of my wife and children,” Gulam said.

As reported earlier, Seema Haider met Sachin Meena online while playing PUBG. They shared numbers soon after and started talking to each other. After a few days, they fell in love with each other. Seema told Sachin she was a resident of Sindh province. Later, they decided to live together. Seema got a visa for Nepal and entered India illegally.

The police learned about the woman and her four children when the couple gathered information on how they could get married. Reports suggest that the advocate whom they approached got suspicious and informed the police as she told him that her brother was a Pakistani Army personnel. Sachin told the advocate that he wanted to complete the process quickly, as Seema was forcing him to take her on a Delhi tour. The advocate got suspicious and informed the police.

As per the police, Seema entered India via Nepal around a month ago. Police said she did not have any valid documents to stay in India.