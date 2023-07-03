On 3rd July, Noida Police said they had detained a Pakistani woman and her four children who were staying illegally in Greater Noida. Deputy Police Commissioner (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said in a statement, “The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman’s four children are also in police custody.”

Reports suggest that the woman came in contact with a local man via the online game PUBG. The man, a Greater Noida resident, has also been detained by the police.

DCP Khan said, “The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts will be shared once the questioning is over.” As per the police, the woman, identified as Seema, entered India via Nepal around a month ago. She met Greater Noida resident 22-year-old Sachin till 30th June night. Police said she did not have any valid documents to stay in India. Sachin and Seema were trying to get married.

However, the police were informed about the woman over suspicion of being a spy. When the police started investigating her, they all fled from the house. The police are investigating if it was just a matter of a love affair or if there was a conspiracy behind it.

As per Amar Ujala’s report, Seema met Sachin online while playing PUBG. They shared numbers soon after and started talking to each other. After a few days, they fell in love with each other. Seema told Sachin she was a resident of Sindh province. Later, they decided to live together. Seema got a visa for Nepal and entered India illegally.

The police learned about the woman and her four children when the couple gathered information on how they could get married. Reports suggest that the advocate whom they approached got suspicious and informed the police as she told him that her brother was a Pakistani Army personnel. Sachin told the advocate that he wanted to complete the process quickly, as Seema was forcing him to take her on a Delhi tour. The advocate got suspicious and informed the police.