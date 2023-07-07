PM Modi to attend Gita Press’ centenary celebrations, will release ‘Chitramay Shiva Puran Granth’ at Gorakhpur

On Friday, July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 29 development projects totaling Rs 12,100 crore in Varanasi, as part of a tour of two eastern Uttar Pradesh districts. He will also attend the Gita Press’ centenary celebrations and flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister will engage in conversation with BJP workers in Varanasi during a breakfast meeting and will give them a lesson in strengthening the party organization at the booth level ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We have made all preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will take him on a tour of the Lila Chitra Mandir that depicts stories of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva and a picture of Mahatma Gandhi,” said Gita Press manager Lal Mani Tiwari.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan also tweeted about the event and said that PM Modi would visit the Gita Press which has been a symbol of wisdom and spirituality. “This journey highlights its important role in our cultural heritage. During the function, the Prime Minister will release the Chitramay Shiva Puran Granth, adding to the rich literary treasury of Gita press,” the BJP MP from Gorakhpur said.

Gita Press was chosen as the winner of the Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 on June 18, 2023, for its contribution to social, economic, and political change using nonviolent and other Gandhian methods.

The jury that unanimously voted to present the Gita Press with the prize was presided over by Prime Minister Modi.

Gita Press accepted the award but refused to take cash of Rs 1 crore

However, on June 19, Gita Press, Gorakhpur, refused to accept the cash reward of Rs 1 crore that is included with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. The publisher stated that it would only accept the citation and not the cash reward. Reportedly, the publisher has suggested that the Central government should spend this cash reward on some other worthy cause.

In addition, the Prime Minister will travel to Gorakhpur to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains and lay the cornerstone for the station’s renovation, which is expected to cost Rs 498 crore. Between Bhatni and Aurihar, a 125 km electrified rail track will be opened by him. He would introduce 29 construction initiatives worth roughly Rs 12,110 crore in Varanasi. Additionally, the Prime Minister will speak at a Wazidpur public gathering that is anticipated to draw 50,000 or so attendees.

“Prime Minister will inaugurate 19 projects worth over Rs 10,720 crore and lay the foundation of 10 projects worth over Rs 1,389 crore. He will also interact with 20 beneficiaries of various schemes,” BJP’s Kashi region President Dilip Singh Patel said as he added that the Prime Minister will hold a meeting of 120 BJP workers at the DLW guest house.

During the breakfast meeting, Modi will engage with party members and deliver the “mantra” to bolster the party at each booth. The BJP members will inform him of the state of their individual wards and the advancements made in Varanasi over the previous nine years. The dedicated freight corridor there will have its Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Son Nagar railway line opened by him.

The new line, which was constructed at a cost of about Rs 6,760 crore, will enable more rapid and effective movement of commodities. Three railway lines, the electrification of which has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore, will be dedicated to the country by him.