On Wednesday, July 12, a blast occurred in the Udaipurwati area of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan wherein a woman died while making explosives at her home.

The intensity of the blast was such that the woman who was making the explosives broke through the roof of the house and her body was shattered into pieces. The pieces of the deceased woman’s body were scattered hither and thither.

One leg and one hand flew away from the woman’s body and dispersed in the distance. Following the blast, the police took hours searching for the severed arm and leg of the deceased woman. The hand could not be located at this point, but the leg was discovered in an enclosure about 30 feet away.

Locals said that at around 8 am, there was such a loud explosion nearby Islamia Madrasa that its sound echoed throughout the entire Udaipurwati. The locals gathered at the blast location after hearing the loud sound.

The blast took place inside the house of a Muslim family. Reportedly, the deceased woman identified as Afreen resided in the said house along with her husband and other five family members. The blast occurred when Javed’s wife Afreen was filling chemicals into the explosive. Due to the high-intensity blast, Afreen leapt and plunged to the roof of another neighbouring house. Police took custody of the seized body parts of the deceased woman and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Deceased Afreen’s husband worked as a snake catcher while others worked as labourers. They also ran makeshift firecracker shops at marriage functions. Afreen’s father-in-law had a license to manufacture firecrackers, however, he passed last year.

According to ASI Ram Singh, the accident happened at Javed’s home close to the madrasa. The woman’s mangled body was found on the terrace of the neighbour’s home. Although there is information regarding the explosion of explosive material, not much can be said at this time, he added.

Notably, a terrible incident occurred in the home where this incident occurred about 20 years ago. The family had the contract to make Ravana at that time for the celebration of Dussehra. An explosion occurred as work on making Ravana was being done. The house collapsed in the blast and five of the members died in the blast.