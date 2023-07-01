A government school principal named Ramesh Chandra Katara is accused of sexually assaulting eight minor girl students in Rajasthan after watching pornographic movies on his phone. The incident happened in a public school under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station in Dungarpur district. The accused principal has been arrested by the police.

During his interrogation by police, the accused revealed startling information. He admitted to authorities that he was a porn addict and that he physically abused the girls by luring them using various means after watching the same.

The principal reportedly threatened any girls who refused him after trying multiple tactics to entice them. He became emboldened and raped 8 girls in a year because the victims did not speak out against their sexual harassment for a long time. However, later the girls came forward to reveal the crimes of the principal. The victimized girl students said that the principal of the school raped minor girl students in school rooms and by taking them to his home.

He is charged with violating the girls not just on the school premises but also at home and in his own car. Following the conclusion of his police remand, he was presented in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court where he has been sent to police custody for two more days.

Dungarpur Superintended of Police Kundan Kanwariya informed, “We had asked for additional two days of police remand keeping in view the heinous nature of the crime. Police have also seized the vehicle of the accused.”

Following the revelation, accused Principal Ramesh Chandra Katara has been terminated from his job by the Joint Director of School Education of Udaipur division.