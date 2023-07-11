A shocking case of assault has come to light at a Madrassa in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam wherein a student was flogged brutally by a maulana for failing to answer his questions. The maulana of the Gausia Garib Nawaz madrasa in Viriyakhedi area, in Ratlam, has been accused by the family of the boy of assaulting the children studying in the madrasa.

Madhya Pradesh: Viral video shows a 10-year-old boy brutally beaten for not remembering his lessons, at the Gausia Garib Nawaz Madrasa in Viriyakhedi area, in Ratlam.



Police has registered a case against the Madrasa teacher Taufik Khan, investigations ongoing.… pic.twitter.com/WxWtXB42FK — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 11, 2023

A video recorded by the boy’s family has gone viral on social media showing a small group of boys on the floor and the family can be heard saying that these kids are thrashed here.

The video also shows the wounds inflicted on the boy’s bare body owing to the assault. The family has also recorded their confrontation with the maulana and his aide. Even after being exposed, the maulana’s aide shamelessly asks the mother, “Tum kya karoge?” (What will you do?).

The mother in the video alleges that the maulana’s aide lied to them at first about the maulana’s whereabouts saying that he is not present in the madrasa.

A case has been registered against the maulana, Taufik Khan. Police said the initial investigation has revealed that the 10-year-old child belonging to Mandsaur was admitted to the madrasa just 20 days ago.

Additional SP Rajesh Khakha reportedly said the probe has been handed over to the cyber team. The charges against the maulana include physical assault, verbal abuse, and violations under the Juvenile Justice Act. The police are also probing the video.

Previous cases of assault on students in madrasas

In March 2023, a student was assaulted 70 times in 70 minutes in a madrasa in Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra. A spine-chilling video of the incident had gone viral on social media. A case was filed against madrasa teacher Fahad Bhagat Noorie for brutally assaulting a 14-year-old kid for failing to study properly.

In January this year, a former madrasa teacher was convicted by a Kerala Court to three life sentences for repeatedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor daughter. The accused reportedly raped his girl for the first time in March 2021, whilst no one was at home. The 15-year-old girl was studying at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak when her father forced her into his bedroom and assaulted her.

In 2018, a maulana of a Pune-based madrasa was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two minor boys following which 12 more rescued students spoke up against the accused. The maulana used to beat them up with a stick and pipe when anyone disobeyed him.