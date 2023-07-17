Monday, July 17, 2023
Tamil Nadu: ED raid at Higher Education Minister Ponmudi’s residence in Chennai and Viluppuram

Earlier in June, hours after minister V Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi, termed it a "revengeful act" and claimed that the Centre was doing wrong against states where there is a non-BJP government. 

ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi’s residences, the officials said. 

According to the local police, the ED carried out searches at Ponmudi’s homes in Chennai and Viluppuram. Earlier in June, hours after minister V Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi, termed it a “revengeful act” and claimed that the Centre was doing wrong against states where there is a non-BJP government. 

The Enforcement Directorate took Senthil into custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

