The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi’s residences, the officials said.

According to the local police, the ED carried out searches at Ponmudi’s homes in Chennai and Viluppuram. Earlier in June, hours after minister V Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi, termed it a “revengeful act” and claimed that the Centre was doing wrong against states where there is a non-BJP government.

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials search Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's residence in Villupuram district. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/H9bLkYPk7F — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate took Senthil into custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

