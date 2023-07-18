The extent of crime against women, how far a journalist would go to cover it, that initial shadow of doubt cast on the victim, that lackluster administrative reaction guided by the fear of offending a community, what it means to parent a girl child, what it means to be a woman, and what it meant to be a woman in 1992 in Ajmer, these are some of the pertinent aspects highlighted in the newly-released Ajmer 92 trailer.

Three days after its teaser release, a compelling trailer of Ajmer 92 was released on 17th July, the movie is directed by Pushpendra Singh and produced by Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with U&K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures, and Little Crew Pictures.

It will be released on 21st July, Friday.

Based on true events, Ajmer 92 tells the story of the grim plight of as many as 250 girls who were trapped, sexually exploited, and blackmailed for years by many influential men, including Congress leaders and the caretakers of Ajmer Dargah, in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan in 1992.

The trailer opens with a birds-eye view of the city of Ajmer. A couple approaches a local journalist with a photo of their daughter-in-law to-be asking him to find out whether she was raped. The trailer showcases the journey of a local reporter as he unearths the spine-chilling scale of serial gang rape cases across the city.

From the gut-wrenching nature of the crimes and their aftermath to the ethical dilemma which stares at a small-time reporter in his quest for truth, the trailer has set high expectations amongst netizens.

The trailer shows a politician, played by veteran actor Manoj Joshi, telling the cops, “Make that journalist understand not to disrupt peace in the city.” Another scene shows a cop telling the journalist that it is not as easy to bring this case to the fore as you think.

The cop further says that it is a matter of dignity for so many girls. “It will become difficult for them to step out of their homes, it will become difficult for them to live,” the cops cautions the scribe who replies by saying that it is already difficult for them (the girls) to live given how they are still being blackmailed and raped.

Twitterati has largely lauded the makers for bringing forth an untold story that was brushed under the carpet.

Finally, a film that encourages women to speak out against atrocities. #Ajmer92 looks like a game-changer. Can't wait to watch it on 21st July! #Ajmer92Trailer pic.twitter.com/dhWDV5rvtr — Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) July 17, 2023

Dear @ameesha_patel , please do watch the upcoming movie #AJMER92 to understand how Hindu girls was treated there inside the Dargah complex. Hope you was not aware as we know most Bollywood actors are devoid of Hindu culture, history and traditions.



pic.twitter.com/Js5FlWDy9l — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) July 14, 2023

The plot of the film uncovers one of the largest rape scandals India has ever witnessed, in which hundreds of girls were blackmailed into being violently raped by influential people with political connections. Many of the girls were from affluent homes, even the daughters of government officers, but the perpetrators kept escaping justice for years.

The film stars Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Brijendra Kalra, and Zarina Wahab, among others. The 2-minute 45 seconds long trailer of Ajmer 92 appears promising as it sheds light on a very key question: Should the life, and dignity of women allowed to be endangered, and should truth and justice be ignored for the fear of communal riots? This reflects towards the end of the trailer as the reporter says, “Sir the issue is not that of Hindu-Muslim riots, the issue is that of the rape of those 250 girls.”



Here is the detailed report on the years-long crime against women that thrived in Ajmer in 1992.