Days after more than a year-old tweet thread of the popular Twitter account “True Indology” caused a storm in Maharashtra with both opposition and ruling parties demanding punishment for allegedly disrespecting Savitribai Phule, True Indology has clarified that the contents of the original Twitter thread were misinterpreted.

Posting through Twitter account @BharadwajSpeaks, he sought an apology from all the Maharashtrian politicians and said that he will close the Twitter account for good and will not express his political opinions on social media.

The posts by True Indology came after senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM split the online supporters of BJP in the middle by commenting that he would like to see True Indology hanged for his comments on Phule, but action will be taken as per law.

Many in RW see True Indology as an icon who successfully countered fake history peddled by the left. The account used quotes from historical books to counter the left, which was admired by people on the right.

However, he was not popular among all the right wing supporters for various reasons, and with Devendra Fadnavis joining that group, the split became most prominent.

In his statement, True Indology states that the entire controversy erupted because his Twitter thread posted more than a year ago was published by two portals Indic Tales and Hindu Post selectively, leaving out crucial details. He says that Tweets where he acknowledged the contributions of Savitribai Phule, his assurance that he respects Phule and his intention was not to dishonour or insult social figures revered by society etc were left out by the portals.

Calling it a misunderstanding caused by selective reporting of his comments, True Indology said, “I hope people see that I don’t deserve to be lynched for a misunderstanding.”

He explains that his intention was to point out that the British colonialists of 1850 were worse than the British soldiers of 1930, as the colonialists indulged in large-scale sexual exploitation of girls. He says that he only questioned why British would respect Savitribai Phule when they had no respect for Indian women, and he didn’t make any explicit claim.

True Indology said that his comments were misinterpreted to suggest that Savitribai Phule supplied girls to the British, which could only be the reading of a dirty mind. He said, “The bad intentions were only in the mind of the British and I very clearly said it. Savitribai Phule herself did not know this and might have been a victim of the British propaganda. She might not even have realised their actual motives. Yes, I did mention that Savitribai Phule praised British rule. My only criticism directed at her was that she did not fully understand the character of the British rule.”

Referring to the FIR against him which alleges that he insulted the OBC community as Phule was an OBC, he said that he never talked about any caste or community in the original thread. He added, “If I have unintentionally disrespected the OBC community, I render an unconditional apology to all of them. I am nobody to judge historical figures of the past and I also withdraw my comments against Phules. I render an apology to the Phule family as well.”

True Indology also said that the section 505(2) (creating ill will between communities) invoked against him also baseless, as his threat didn’t mention any community. He added that it is an irony that section 505(2) which was instituted by the British to prevent people talking about its atrocities has been invoked against him for his Twitter thread on British colonialsts.

“As our system still uses the same draconian colonial laws against its own people, I wonder whether my great country has really achieved freedom,” he added.

Saying that he wants to end the misunderstandings as his writings have been misunderstood and have offended a lot of people from various communities, True Indology reiterated that his thread was not about Phule or any community, but it was about the British.

“My threads did not imply that Phule was involved in British Sexual exploitation. Rather, they were also victims of the colonial project. However, such complex historical topics often run into misunderstandings. To end these misunderstandings, I intend to state that I would close this account for good and not express my political opinions on this platform,” implying that he will stop posting anything related to politics on Twitter.

True Indology added that he has an elderly mother with health issues and threats against him like threats to behead him and violently parade him have completely broken her. “Anything further and two lives will be destroyed.”

Therefore, he made personal requests to Devendra Fadnavis, Narendra Modi, BJP, Congress, NCP and all Maharashtra politicians to offer him clemency and give him back his life. “I apologise once again for unintentionally causing any hurt. It was never my intention,” True Indology wrote at last.

It is notable that an FIR was filed against Indic Tales, Hindu Post and True Indology in Mumbai in the first week of June, almost two months before the matter appeared in the assembly. After NCP leaders had protested against the portals and the Twitter account demanding action, chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered an enquiry assuring that actions will be taken and any insults to public figures like Savitribai Phule would not be condoned.

The full statement of True Indology is reproduced below: