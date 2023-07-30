Monday, July 31, 2023
Updated:

Punjab: Police arrest three accused in connection with the viral video of two groups fighting in Moga

The officials stated that the conflict was between the people of two villages in Moga, a group of youth from Lande Ke village attacked individuals from Mourh village.

OpIndia Staff
Moga viral video
screen grab from viral video from Moga (Image source - Zee news)
11

On the 30th of July, a disturbing video in which a group of hooligans can be seen brutally beating two men in a busy street went viral over the internet. The violent incident captured on camera took place in Punjab’s Moga, very close to the Moga Traffic Police Station.

Around four to five men can be clearly seen in the viral video publicly beating two men with sticks. The group dragged one of the injured to the streets and relentlessly continues to hit him with sticks.   

According to media reports, nine people have sustained injuries in this incident. Following the violent fight, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and admitted for treatment. 

As per the information received, the clash took place near a bus stand which is a few meters away from a police station. Despite its close proximity to the police station, the fight is said to have continued for more than 20 minutes, but no police official reached the spot. 

Media reports stated that two groups were involved in this violent incident and it was a result of personal animosity. After launching a probe, the police officials obtained CCTV footage of the incident and started a search operation to nab the culprits involved in the clash. 

The officials stated that the conflict was between the people of two villages in Moga. They added that a group of youth from Lande Ke village attacked individuals from Mourh village. 

SSP J Elanchezhian informed that action has been taken against the accused involved in the clashes captured in the viral video of Moga. Police have registered an FIR in this matter and subsequently arrested three accused.

SHO City Police Station Daljeet Singh said, “The police have detained three persons in the case and are trying to identify others. Soon after getting the information, the police reached the spot, and a probe was initiated. The group from Lande Ke village has attacked another group and 9 injured are under treatment at the hospital. I appeal to the people not to panic in the area as the situation remains controlled.” 

The official Twitter handle of Moga Police shared information about the actions taken so far in this case and the details of the FIR.

