Days after a video of a man from the Muslim community went viral over the internet in which he could be seen challenging the procession of Baba Mahakal in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, the man has issued an apology saying that he is ashamed of whatever he said. In a video statement, the accused Muslim who had been booked by the police for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus said, “I am sorry and I feel ashamed of whatever I said. I condemn my own words,” he said.

The man, who has been identified as Shoaib Sheikh, added, “I extend my apologies to all Hindus. I shouldn’t have said what I said. I respect Hindus, RSS and other Hindu organizations and all the devotees who visit the Mahakal temple.”

The saga began on Saturday, July 29, when the Muslim community held protests in front of the city police control room against the molestation and assault of a Muslim doctor. The protesters demanded razing down of the properties of two persons who molested the Muslim doctor. The incident happened on Friday, July 28 and the Muslim community gathered on Saturday and surrounded the police station.

During the protest which was led by Congress’s Noorie Khan, one of the demonstrators, Shoaib could be heard challenging Baba Mahakal’s procession in the city. “Take out the procession if you have guts,” the man could be heard saying. However, he issued an apology on Monday, July 31 and said he was ashamed of whatever he said.

Also, earlier, Congress’s Noorie Khan who led the protests condemned the comment and said that she and her supporters would throw flowers on the Mahakal procession. “We were protesting against the incident that happened against the doctor and we don’t support any kind of such comments against the Mahakal procession,” Khan said.

Reportedly, after the video of the comment made by the protestor went viral over social media, the Bajrang Dal members launched a massive protest and demanded action against the protester. Accordingly, the police booked the Shoaib under the relevant sections of the law for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

Also, the police filed an FIR against the two persons who molested and assaulted the doctor woman on Friday on the busy streets of Ujjain. The two accused have also been arrested.