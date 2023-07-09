On Saturday, 8th July 2023, an interesting incident unfolded in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Akbar Ali voluntarily surrendered himself in front of the police for slaughtering a cow. The accused, who had been on the run for a year and a half, arrived at the Rudauli Kotwali police station wearing a placard on his chest, urging the authorities to arrest him and send him to jail.

This incident took place during the Conflict Resolution Day event organised at the Kotwali police station, where individuals were presenting their grievances to the police. The man, identified as Akbar Ali, approached Circle Officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari and confessed to his crime, expressing his faith in the police and vowing not to engage in criminal activities again.

Akbar Ali told Satyendra Bhushan that he was involved in the cow slaughter case, which led to his prolonged evasion of the law. He disclosed that his wife was already imprisoned in connection with the same case, and his house had been destroyed. Seeking redemption, he willingly surrendered, believing in the police force.

The incident dates back to 2022 when a cow was slaughtered by a group of individuals near Athar village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sujaganj outpost in Rudauli Kotwali. A case was registered against six people for the act of cow slaughter, and while five of them had already been sent to jail, Akbar was on the run until now.

Circle Officer Rudauli, Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari, confirmed that the accused individual, responsible for the cow’s killing, surrendered during the Conflict Resolution Day event. He said that Akbar Ali has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings will be initiated in the case. The surrender of Akbar Ali marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the cow slaughter incident, providing closure to a long-standing pursuit of justice.