Sunday, July 9, 2023
HomeNews Reports'I slaughtered a cow, send me to jail': Akbar Ali surrenders at a police...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘I slaughtered a cow, send me to jail’: Akbar Ali surrenders at a police station in Ayodhya

This incident took place during the Conflict Resolution Day event organised at the Kotwali police station, where individuals were presenting their grievances to the police.

OpIndia Staff
akbar ali
Akbar Ali surrendered at the police station. Image Source: Aaj Tak
6

On Saturday, 8th July 2023, an interesting incident unfolded in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Akbar Ali voluntarily surrendered himself in front of the police for slaughtering a cow. The accused, who had been on the run for a year and a half, arrived at the Rudauli Kotwali police station wearing a placard on his chest, urging the authorities to arrest him and send him to jail.

This incident took place during the Conflict Resolution Day event organised at the Kotwali police station, where individuals were presenting their grievances to the police. The man, identified as Akbar Ali, approached Circle Officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari and confessed to his crime, expressing his faith in the police and vowing not to engage in criminal activities again.

Akbar Ali told Satyendra Bhushan that he was involved in the cow slaughter case, which led to his prolonged evasion of the law. He disclosed that his wife was already imprisoned in connection with the same case, and his house had been destroyed. Seeking redemption, he willingly surrendered, believing in the police force.

The incident dates back to 2022 when a cow was slaughtered by a group of individuals near Athar village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sujaganj outpost in Rudauli Kotwali. A case was registered against six people for the act of cow slaughter, and while five of them had already been sent to jail, Akbar was on the run until now.

Circle Officer Rudauli, Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari, confirmed that the accused individual, responsible for the cow’s killing, surrendered during the Conflict Resolution Day event. He said that Akbar Ali has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings will be initiated in the case. The surrender of Akbar Ali marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the cow slaughter incident, providing closure to a long-standing pursuit of justice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscattle smuggling India; cow slaughter India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

BBC presenter accused of paying over £ 35,000 to a teen for sexually explicit images – Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The family complained to the BBC on 19th May, and an investigation by the corporation was launched headed by a cyber-crime expert. However, the presenter stayed on air and was allegedly sending money until the family approached The Sun.
Cricket

Won’t travel to India for World Cup if they don’t come here for Asia Cup: Pakistan Sports Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Government of Pakistan has established a high-profile committee led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to deliberate on the country's involvement in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Gujarat ATS arrests one electric worker of BSF for leaking information to Pakistan’s ISI, officers say that he was honey-trapped

New look of Vande Bharat Express train revealed, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says its Saffron colour is inspired by the tricolour

Violence in WB Panchayat polls: State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar writes to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and restore democracy

Congress means Loot Ki Dukaan and Jhooth Ka Bazar: PM Modi in Bikaner takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s Mohabbat Ki Dukaan campaign

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
642,531FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com