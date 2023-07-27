Thursday, July 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: POCSO Court awards death sentence to Mohd Faheem for raping and killing...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court awards death sentence to Mohd Faheem for raping and killing a four-year-old girl

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on the accused which would be paid to the victim's family.

Jhankar Mohta
Meerut POCSO Court awards death sentence to Mohd Faheem for raping and killing a four-year-old girl
Representational image (source: Bar and Bench)
3

On Wednesday, July 26, a special POCSO Court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, awarded a death sentence to a 35-year-old man named Mohammed Faheem for raping and killing a four-year-old girl child. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on the accused which would be paid to the victim’s family. According to reports, the incident happened in April this year in the Jahagirabad area of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Calling a “rarest of rare” case, Dhruv Rai, special judge (POCSO) said, “Such a crime is not only a violation of law, human and social relations but also destroys the social structure. The person committing such a crime deserves maximum punishment.”

After the court pronounced the verdict, the additional district government counsel Bharat Sharma said, “Dhruv Rai, special judge (POCSO), has ordered that the accused be hanged till death under IPC section 302 and section 6 of POCSO Act with a fine of Rs 1 lakh; seven-year imprisonment under section IPC 201 with Rs 20,000 penalty.”

The perpetrator, according to SSP Bulandshahr Shlok Kumar, lured the little girl to his home as she was playing outside, raped her, and strangled her to death.

“The girl’s family reported her to the police after she vanished while playing inside the house. When the police arrived, the neighbours told them that they had seen the girl with Faheem, who lived nearby. The girl’s body was found in Faheem’s home later that evening. He had hidden the body, which was covered in many bite marks, under a bed, the SSP continued.

The SSP added that the accused was arrested the same night he committed the heinous crime. The autopsy report of the little girl confirmed that she was raped and murdered. The accused has been lodged in jail since his arrest in April.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttar Pradesh, POCSO, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Mohammed Faheem, Muhammed Fahim, rape, death sentence
Jhankar Mohta
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

No, video recording unsuspecting girls inside toilet is not a ‘prank’: How TNM editor and others engaged clever wordplay to whitewash Udupi bathroom video...

Sneha -
The gravity of the situation is expertly diluted by the TNM's editorial wordplay. The fact that video recording someone during their private time, without their consent is a crime, has no importance here, not for TNM, because what is most important for them here is the protection of the perpetrators involved.
News Reports

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says the Golaghat triple murder was a case of love jihad as the Muslim man pretended to be Hindu,...

OpIndia Staff -
The Assam chief minister who also oversees the Home Department, called it a "open-and-shut case," and said the chargesheet would be filed within the next 15 days.

15 years since the Ahmedabad blasts of 2008 when 21 explosions rocked the peaceful city killing 56 people: Read account of a victim’s family

Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar calls restroom video shooting in Udupi College a ‘minor issue between friends’, says BJP politicising it

From a hill tribe in India to a lost tribe in Israel: Did you know Kukis from Manipur had demanded a right to return...

As Conjunctivitis cases spread in the country, read why it is called ‘Jai Bangla’ in some regions

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Your speech was scheduled, your office said you will not be able to join: PMO replies to CM Ashok Gehlot’s charges of ‘removing his...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Labelled as Mujahideen because I am a Muslim’: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla files complaint against AAP’s Priyanka Kakkar after debate. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

No, video recording unsuspecting girls inside toilet is not a ‘prank’: How TNM editor and others engaged clever wordplay to whitewash Udupi bathroom video...

Sneha -

Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda awarded 4 years jail term by special Delhi Court in Chhattisgarh Coal Scam case

OpIndia Staff -

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says the Golaghat triple murder was a case of love jihad as the Muslim man pretended to be Hindu,...

OpIndia Staff -

15 years since the Ahmedabad blasts of 2008 when 21 explosions rocked the peaceful city killing 56 people: Read account of a victim’s family

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar calls restroom video shooting in Udupi College a ‘minor issue between friends’, says BJP politicising it

OpIndia Staff -

Meerut: Minor girl drugged and raped, her nude video recorded; main accused Shakir and his 2 accomplices arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Men and Women Football teams to participate in Asian Games this year after getting exemptions from the Sports Ministry: Details

Paurush Gupta -

From a hill tribe in India to a lost tribe in Israel: Did you know Kukis from Manipur had demanded a right to return...

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com