UP: Pilibhit woman kills husband with an axe, cuts his body into 5 pieces and throws it in a nearby canal

Police looks out for the body of the man murdered by his wife.
Police looks out for the body of the man killed by his wife. (Source: India Today)
A woman named Dularo Devi was arrested by police on 28 July after she confessed to killing her husband with an axe. The incident was reported from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. She tied him to a cot and sliced his body into five pieces. The deceased is identified as Ram Pal who was a resident of Shivnagar in the Gajraula area.

She had eloped with her husband’s friend and spent a few days with him. She told her son, Son Pal, who lived nearby with his wife and children about the disappearance of his 55-year-old father when she returned to the village a month prior. He filed a missing person report at the police station.

Afterwards, police apprehended the perpetrator and questioned her regarding the whereabouts of her husband based on their suspicions. She broke down after a while and admitted to the crime.

She confessed that she murdered Ram Pal on the night of 23 July while he slept. She repeatedly attacked him as he shouted for help. She relentlessly struck him with a sharp weapon, tearing away his body.

The culprit further revealed to police that she disposed of the body parts in a nearby canal. In order to recover Ram Pal’s body parts, the police stated they were looking for the assistance of divers. Furthermore, a mattress and the deceased’s blood-stained clothes were discovered in the canal. An investigation into the case is still ongoing, according to a police official.

  

