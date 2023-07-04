On Saturday, July 1, a Hindu girl was abused and molested by two Muslim youths on Saharanpur road in Herbertpur, Vikasnagar, Uttarakhand. When her relatives and members of some Hindu organisations protested against the same, a Muslim mob gathered near a mosque in the Dakrani village in Vikasnagar, raised ‘Nara-e-Takbeer and Allah hu Akbar’ slogans and created a ruckus, in a show of strength.

In a video of the incident shared on social media by Punjab Kesari, Muslims can be seen gathered in large numbers and raising “Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar” slogans. The sloganeering reportedly continued till late night on Saturday.

According to Punjab Kesari, the matter escalated after a Hindu girl was abused and subsequently molested by two Muslim youths in the hamlet on Saturday evening. The Hindu girl, reportedly, had gone to the Herbertpur market to buy some goods. While returning home in the evening, two Muslim youths accosted the Hindu girl on Saharanpur Road and started hurling abuses at her. When she protested, the youths molested her.

The horrified Hindu girl somehow escaped the clutches of the accused and rushed back home. She narrated her ordeal to her parents and relatives, who, in turn, approached members of some Hindu organisations.

The angry relatives, local villagers and members of Hindu outfits reached the Dakrani police station to complain about the accused. As the news spread, the two Muslim youths fled and hid in a nearby mosque. Learning about this, the irate villagers reached the mosque and started protesting, demanding the arrest of the two accused.

Within no time, thousands of Muslims gathered at the mosque and began raising Islamist slogans and creating a ruckus. Reportedly they used their Whatsapp group network to send messages asking Muslims to accumulate near the mosque.

The sloganeering continued until past midnight. Fearing a communal flare-up, police teams from the Vikasnagar Kotwali hurried to the spot and disbursed the Muslim mob. The Hindus were also assured prompt and speedy action in the case, after which they too returned.

Speaking about the incident, Sanjay Kumar, the Inspector of Vikasnagar Kotwali said that the police have registered an FIR against the two youths and a team has been deployed to investigate the matter and nab the accused.

OpIndia contacted the Vikasnagar police station to know more about the incident. The officer who answered the call concurred that the incident in which the Hindu girl had been abused and molested by two Muslim youths did indeed occur and that the police are looking into it. The officer, however, firmly declined to provide any information regarding the event in which a Muslim crowd gathered outside a mosque late on Saturday night and raised Islamist slogans. She, in fact, flatly refused to have any information regarding any such occurrence.