Friday, July 21, 2023
Updated:

WB: Police arrest Noor Alam for trying to enter residence of CM Mamata Banerjee with firearms, was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal as saying that a firearm, a knife and some contraband substances were found in the man's possession

2

On July 21, the day Mamata Banerjee is celebrating the annual ‘Shahid Dibas,’ the Kolkata Police intercepted one person while he was trying to enter the lane near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. The accused was identified as Sheikh Noor Alam.

News agency ANI quoted Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal as saying that a firearm, a knife and some contraband substances were found in the man’s possession. The police also seized several ID cards belonging to different agencies.

The accused was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it, Goyal further informed, adding that the accused is being interrogated by the Police, STF and Special Branch at Local Police Station.

Notably, the event took place on the day when many Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres from villages and towns all over the state of West Bengal arrived in Kolkata in preparation for the ruling party’s ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally on July 21.

The West Bengal ruling party observes July 21 every year as ‘Shahid Dibas’ or Martyr’s Day to pay homage to the youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing on July 21, 1993.

