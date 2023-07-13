On 13th July, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the 208 mark and swelled to 208.46 metres at around 7 AM. The highest flood level of Yamuna was recorded on Wednesday at around 1 PM on 12th July at 208.08 metres. Forty-five years ago, Yamuna touched the 207.49 metres mark, and since then, it never reached such heights. As per reports, the rising level of water in Yamuna has resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas at the ITO and Kashmiri Gate.

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

ITO is the key route for those who travel from east Delhi to central Delhi and Connaught Place. Other areas that are facing similar issues include Civil Lines, Chandgiram Akhada and Nigam Bodh Ghat. The traffic movement in these areas has been severely impacted, and the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to commuters to plan their journey in advance.

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna river reaches ITO, a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place.



The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago… pic.twitter.com/kKLJJfEcXv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the people of Delhi to avoid roads around Yamuna owing to the swelling water levels.

यमुना का जल स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। अब पानी 208.46m पर पहुँच गया है। बढ़ते हुए जल स्तर के कारण, यमुना के आस पास की सड़कों पर आ गया है। आपसे अनुरोध है कि इन रास्तों पर ना जायें।



जिन आबादी वाले इलाक़ों में पानी भरा है, वहाँ से लोगों को evacuate कर रहे हैं। वहाँ रहने वालों से… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

The government has shut down both private and government schools in the national capital to ensure the safety of the students.

दिल्ली के जिन इलाक़ों में पानी भर रहा है वहाँ पर सब सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूलों को बंद कर रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

The roads that have been hit by overflowing Yamuna water include Mahatma Gandhi Marg between the IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between the Kalighat Mandir and Chandgi Ram Akhara, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. Traffic movement at Bhairon Road near Pragati Maidan has also been closed due to overflowing drain water near the railway underbridge.

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna enters Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road. pic.twitter.com/ZZoULsDmP0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has restricted the entry of non-destined commercial vehicles in the city and diverted them to the eastern and northern Peripheral Expressways. Commercial vehicles that are supposed to travel from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan and Ghazipur border have also been diverted.

Traffic Advisory



Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is diverted on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/mO7q0dj2yE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

Commercial vehicles from Akshardham have been diverted towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover, Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna inundates Nigam Bodh Ghat road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4uKFqTCVR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

Kejriwal blamed Haryana for the flood-like situation in Delhi

Just two days after urging political parties not to play the blame game as North India is facing a flood-like situation, CM Kejriwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to intervene as Yamuna water rose to near a dangerous level. In his letter, he blamed the Haryana government for the rising water in Yamuna. He wrote, “The water level of Yamuna is not rising because of rains in Delhi, but it is increasing as Haryana is releasing water from Hathnikund Bariraj. I humbly request that you issue directions to release water from Hathnikund in a limited manner so that the water level in Delhi does not increase further.”

Earlier, Delhi Jal Board chairman and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Delhi LG of taking credit for desilting the drains and claimed now LG was giving lack of desilting as the reason for waterlogging in Delhi. Notably, Delhi received over 150mm of rain in less than 48 hours, resulting in waterlogging across the city.