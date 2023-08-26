On Friday, 25th August 2023, more than 70 students of a government school in the Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi complained of pain and vomiting after having their mid-day meal in the school. The children were then taken to the hospital and reportedly their health conditions were steady after treatment.

Approximately 70 students, ranging from classes 6 to 8, reported stomach discomfort and nausea following consumption of the mid-day meal on Friday. These students were subsequently admitted to both the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the Dada Dev Hospital with complaints of severe vomiting, drowsiness, and gastrointestinal issues, according to a top physician there.

DCP Manoj C said that at approximately 6 PM, the Sagarpur police station received a PCR call indicating that roughly 70 male students from classes six to eight experienced vomiting subsequent to consuming their lunch at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School, Durgapark in Sagarpur.

As per the school administration, the affected students were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated that the students experienced vomiting and stomach discomfort after consumption of puri, sabzi, and a soy drink served as a combined meal. DCP added, “When the students complained of pain, further distribution of food and drink was stopped.”

According to medical reports, it seems that the students were provided with a beverage at the school that had exceeded its expiration date, resulting in several children experiencing health complaints. However, they are currently receiving appropriate care and are under observation.

One of the doctors said, “Some of them are also severely dehydrated because of incessant vomiting. By Friday evening, we had discharged some of the children who had mild problems. For others, we are closely monitoring their condition.”

As stated by an official from the Delhi government, the mid-day meal supplier for the school has also been issued a show-cause notice. Additionally, the police have procured samples of both the food and beverages for the purpose of conducting tests. Further investigation in this case is underway.