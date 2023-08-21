Monday, August 21, 2023
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who sang ‘Nahi hai jo Mohammad ka humara ho nahi sakta’, now slams Congress, says some leaders against Hinduism

"Those who talked about breaking India into pieces have now occupied high positions within Congress," remarked Acharya Pramod.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who sang 'Nahi hai jo Mohammad ka humara ho nahi sakta', now slams Congress, says some leaders against Hinduism
Acharya Pramod, image via IBC24
On Monday (August 21), controversial Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam hit out against his own party over its anti-India and anti-Hindu antecedents.

While speaking about the matter, he said, “There are some people, who have infiltrated the Congress party and are against Hindu religion, Hindu names, saffron (bhagwa). They are also opposed to chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and ‘Vande Mataram.'”

Those who talked about breaking India into pieces have now occupied high positions within Congress. They want to take the party away from the ideals of Gandhi, Nehru and Indira to the path of Communism.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who wants Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be the Prime Minister, has now stirred the hornet’s nest with his comments about the anti-Hindu, anti-India antecedents of the Congress party.

In June 2017, he made a shocking claim that “people who are not followers of Prophet Mohammad cannot be together with us (Nahi hai jo Mohammad ka humara ho nahi sakta)”. Acharya Pramod had alleged to be an ardent follower of Hazrat Ali, the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad.

In the past, he had also attempted to polarise the elections by seeking votes on the basis of religion. In the run-up to the 2019 elections, Acharya Pramod Krishnam appeased the Shia community of Lucknow by making recitations of songs and prayers on Hazrat Ali.

