When devotion meets skill, amazing things happen. A devotee of Lord Ram achieved an incredible feat by crafting a massive 400-kilogram lock for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Satya Prakash Sharma, an Aligarh native famous for his handmade locks, has crafted a 10 feet high, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5-inch thick lock that opens with a 4-foot-long key that weighs 30 kg.

Hailing from the ‘Taala Nagari’ or the land of locks—Aligarh, Satya Prakash Sharma’s family has been making handmade locks for over a century in Aligarh. Sharma invested his life savings in the endeavour, which cost him approximately Rs 2 lakh, and worked tirelessly for months to make the “world’s largest lock.”

An ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Sharma stated that the lock was a labour of love and that his wife Rukmani assisted him in crafting it.

Giant lock made by Aligarh artisan Satya Prakash Sharma for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Image via FPJ)

“Since I’ve been in the lock-making business for decades, I thought of making a giant lock for the temple of Lord Ram as our city is known for locks and no one has ever done anything like this in the past,” says the artisan.

He went on to say that after previously making a 6-feet tall and 3 feet wide lock, he was motivated by suggestions to make a larger, more majestic lock for the temple of Lord Ram. The lock was displayed at the annual Aligarh exhibition earlier this year, but Sharma has been making modifications and refinements to it after that, including adding embellishments. He said that he wants the lock to be perfect.

His wife Rukmani, has been assisting in his work. “This endeavor was a labor of love for me, and my wife, Rukmani, also played an essential role in this ambitious venture,” Sharma told the media.

The lock’s box, lever, and hood are made of brass, and a steel seat has been installed to prevent it from rusting.

Meanwhile, officials with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said they are receiving offerings from a large number of devotees and would have to determine where the lock can be utilised.

It is pertinent to recall that Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020. PM Modi laid a 40-kg silver brick as the Ram Mandir’s foundation stone.

Image via Friends of RSS on Twitter

Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held in January 2024

Meanwhile, arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are ongoing. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, said that the consecration ceremony will take place on January 21, 22, and 23 of the coming year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to attend this historic event. The event will also witness the presence of prominent saints and other noted figures.

According to Champat Rai, the temple trust aims to invite more than 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony. The temple trust is compiling a list of such saints, and an invitation letter with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das would be delivered to them soon. The trust intends to host revered saints in Ayodhya’s large monasteries.

“These 25,000 saints will be separate from the 10,000 “special guests” who will attend the consecration ceremony inside the premise of Ram Janmabhoomi,” Rai added.

Taking to Twitter/X on Friday, Champat Rai informed that presently, the construction work is going on in full swing on the first floor of the temple.

“Construction work going on on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The construction of the grand and divine temple is the culmination of Bhagirath’s efforts and the continuous struggle of crores of Ram devotees,” Rai tweeted.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के प्रथम तल पर चल रहा निर्माण कार्य। भव्य और दिव्य मंदिर का निर्माण कोटि-कोटि रामभक्तों के भागीरथ प्रयास और अनवरत संघर्ष की परिणीति है। pic.twitter.com/tM5YPvofeM — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) August 3, 2023

Anil Misra, a member of the temple trust said that Ramlala’s sanctum sanctorum is nearing completion. Now the preparation for the grand event of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is in full swing. The trust will also plan to serve free food for nearly a month to devotees of Lord Rama attending the consecration event in Ayodhya.

The government-appointed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust tasked with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has stated that it has recruited 1,600 workers to ensure that the first floor of the temple is completed before its scheduled January 2024 opening.

The latest pictures from the temple construction site give a glimpse of the architectural marvel and beautiful details of the temple pillars and roof.

Images tweeted by Champat Rai, Ram Temple Trust’s general secretary

About Ram Mandir architecture

The major architectural component of a Hindu temple comprises a Garbhagriha—the small room where the principal deity/deities of the temple reside. Mandapa— the portico or hall at the temple’s entrance that is often constructed to accommodate a large number of visitors. Shikhara is a mountain-like spire with various shapes ranging from pyramidal to curvilinear. Vahana – the major deity’s mount, which is normally visible from Garbhagriha.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir would be a magnificent temple constructed in the Nagara temple architecture style, which is characterised by towering shikhara. The temple is 2.77 acres in size and is built of pink sandstone. The temple is to be surrounded by a large courtyard, which will hold multiple smaller shrines devoted to various Hindu deities. The Shaligram stone— a non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu dharma imported from Nepal’s Gandaki River will be the temple’s most prominent feature.

According to Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra’s website, the temple will measure 360 feet long, 235 feet broad, and 161 feet high. Teak wood (Sagwan/Sagaun) from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur is being used to construct the windows and doors. Teak is a unique wood with a lifespan of more than 100 years. The temple is designed by Chandrakant Bhai Sompura, whose grandfather, Prabhakarji Sompura, collaborated with his son, Ashish Sompura, on the Somnath Temple.