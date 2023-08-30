Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAnother coup in West Africa as Gabon military leaders grab power, claim that general...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Another coup in West Africa as Gabon military leaders grab power, claim that general elections ‘lacked credibility’

French media outlets France 24, RFI and TV5 Monde were also banned, accused of “a lack of objectivity and balance … in connection with the current general elections”, the military government said.

ANI
Gabon: Military leaders grab power in former French colony
Military leaders grab power in Gabon, image via BBC
1

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday appeared on national television saying they had seized power in the country as the recent general elections in the country lacked credibility, Al Jazeera reported, adding that they claimed to represent all security and defence forces of Gabon.

The officers, appearing on Gabon24 on Wednesday morning, said they had canceled the elections, dissolved all state institutions and closed the country’s borders, according to Al Jazeera.

Gabon became the third African nation after Burkina Faso and Niger to see a change of guard through a military coup in 2023.

The recent announcement came shortly after the state election body said President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term in office in Saturday’s disputed elections.

The officers said, “In the name of the Gabonese people … we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

The Gabonese Election Centre said Bongo had secured 64.27% of the votes, significantly more than his main challenger Albert Ondo Ossa, who grabbed 30.77% of the total votes polled, after a process beset by delays.

The country’s Opposition camp on Saturday said the election was a “fraud orchestrated by Ali Bongo and his supporters” after the internet was cut and a curfew imposed.

French media outlets France 24, RFI and TV5 Monde were also banned, accused of “a lack of objectivity and balance … in connection with the current general elections”, the government said.

Bongo, earlier, announced his bid for a fresh term in office as the presidential candidate of the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), the party founded by his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled Gabon with an iron fist from 1967 to 2009.

After his death, his son, then the defence minister, took his place as president and had been in power ever since, as per Al Jazeera.

Tensions had been running high amid Saturday’s vote with the Opposition pushing for change and an end to the Bongo family’s dominance of Gabon.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGabon coup, coup in west africa, french colonies in Africa
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,535FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com