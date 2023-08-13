In keeping with the annual tradition, Ayodhya is once again set to host a splendid and sacred Deepotsav in 2023. This year, the city of Lord Ram will be adorned with an impressive display of over 21 lakh earthen lamps, illuminating the surroundings. Additionally, a virtual connection will enable people to join in and participate remotely in this momentous event, showcasing the initiatives of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

The city of Ram is bustling with preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebration. The seventh edition of this event, under the aegis of the Yogi government, is poised to create historical significance. With remarkable ambition, plans are in place to set a new global record by illuminating an awe-inspiring 21 lakh lamps. Simultaneously, individuals will have the unique opportunity to virtually engage with Deepotsav from the comfort of their homes. This decision has stemmed from a directive by Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee.

State Principal Tourism Secretary Mukesh Meshram conducted a virtual conference with Ayodhya’s officials, including Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, DM Nitish Kumar, and Regional Tourism Officer RP Yadav. The interaction took place via video conferencing. During this digital assembly, they deliberated on a letter penned by Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, addressed to the Principal Secretary of Tourism. The missive proposed the idea of commemorating the seventh Deepotsav virtually, initiating discussions on this innovative approach.

It was decided in the meeting that Deepotsav will also be celebrated virtually this time. Through this, efforts will be made to connect more and more people with this festival. Regional Tourism Officer RP Yadav said that this time there is a preparation to set a new world record.

Tourism Officer RP Yadav said that an application will be created to connect people easily. Those who join the Deepotsav program through the app will also be given a certificate. After lighting the lamp, the fee for those who want to take the lamp will be kept at Rs 11 and Rs 21. Those who make online payments will also be given prasad along with lamps.

The Yogi Adityanath government has a target of lighting up 21 lakh lamps in the entire Ayodhya, including Ram Ki Paidi. Deepotsav started in 2017, and this will be the seventh Deepotsav. Ayodhya has made a record of lighting lamps in every Deepotsav, and this time also a record will be made.

The number of lamps used to illuminate the ancient city of Ayodhya every year has increased ever since 2017. In 2017, 18,7213 lamps were used. In 2018 and 2019, the number rose to 30,1152 and 40,4026 respectively. In the subsequent years 2020, 2021, and 2022, the number of lamps went up to 60,6569, 94,1551, and 15,76,995 respectively.