Days after Congress leader Digivijay Singh sparked controversy over his post on X alleging that Bajrang Dal activists have damaged Shri Digambar Jain Siddha Kshetra in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, Bajrang Dal has lodged an FIR against Singh for spreading fake news.

This comes after Digvijay Singh on Sunday, August 27, wrote a post on X claiming that Bajrang Dal activists have harmed the Shri Digambar Jain Temple in the Kundalpur area of Damoh. Singh in his tweet also predicted that the situation may take a serious turn. Tagging MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and DGP, Singh urged them to take necessary action.

“Developed by Acharya Shri Vidya Sagar Maharaj Ji, one of the grandest temples of the country, Shri Digambar Jain Siddha Kshetra * in the Kundalpur complex, since last night the alleged anti-social elements of Bajrang Dal have started mischief by keeping Shivji’s pindi. can also take a serious turn. This is a serious matter. Administration should take immediate action,” Singh posted.

आचार्य श्री विद्या सागर महाराज जी द्वारा पल्लवित , देश के सबसे भव्य मंदिरों में से एक , श्री दिगंबर जैन सिद्ध क्षेत्र * कुंडलपुर परिसर में , कल रात्रि से बजरंगदल के कथित असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा शिवजी की पिंडी रख उत्पात शुरू कर चुके हैं.. स्थिति कभी भी गंभीर मोड़ ले सकती है। यह… — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 27, 2023

Digvijay Singh’s post did not go well with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad as they submitted a memorandum to the police following which an FIR was registered against Digvijay Singh under the relevant sections of the IPC. Bajrang Dal’s city convenor Shambhu Vishwkarma said that Singh should be arrested for disrupting communal harmony.

According to Damoh Superintendent of Police Sunil Tiwari, the sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police conducted a spot inquiry of the Kundalpur Jain temple after receiving a complaint. The Kotwali police booked Singh under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds), 177 (furnishing false information), and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC after the incident comment was found to be “without facts and misleading.”

Singh, known for his comments slandering Hindus, this time resorted to spreading fake news, ostensibly to provoke a divide between Hindus and Jains. The Congress MP’s hatred for Bajrang Dal, which he often equates to the banned Islamist organisation SIMI, is well known, despite the fact that Digvijay Singh recently somehow saw a “few good men” in the Bajrang Dal.