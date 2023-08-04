On Sunday (July 23) afternoon, Islamists pelted stones at a group of Kanwariyas near Shahnoori mosque in the Jogi Nawada locality in Bareilly city of Uttar Pradesh. Nearly a dozen Kanwariyas and some police personnel were injured in the incident.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who has a notorious history of shielding Islamists, had shared a cropped video of the incident to give the impression that it was not the Muslim mob that attacked the Kanwariyas.

After the dubious ‘fact checker’ notoriously tried to whitewash the crime perpetrated by the Islamists, popular Twitter user Ankur Singh had ‘punctured’ his outrageous claims by sharing a longer version of the video which clearly showed that the Muslim mob started the stone pelting and any subsequent stone pelting by the Kanwariyas were a retaliation and/or self-defence.

Now, the FIR filed in the case has also undoubtedly come as another slap in Zubair’s face, as it clearly mentions that the attack on Kanwariyas was, indeed, started by Muslims.

Media portal Organiser, on August 2, 2023, shared a copy of the FIR filed in the case, which clearly mentions that the Islamists, who were stationed near the Shahnoori mosque in the Jogi Nawada locality in Bareilly, first launched an unprovoked attack on the Kanwariyas as soon as the peaceful Kanwar Yatra crossed the mosque.

Copy of the FIR accessed by Organiser

The FIR accessed by Organiser was filed by Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar at the Baradari police station on July 24. In this FIR, Kumar stated that he and his squad were patrolling in the vicinity of the Shahnoori Mosque. The procession’s designated path was from Gosian Gautiya to the Shahnoori Mosque, the Vankandinath Temple to Suresh Sharma Nagar, the Satellite Square to Kalibaadi, the Chaupal neighbourhood, the Lal Fatak neighbourhood, and finally the Kachhla Ghat.

The patrolling team successfully took out the namazi’s from the Mosque who were there to attend Jauhar Namaz, the FIR read, adding, that later the Kanwariyas were asked to take the procession from the side of the Mosque. However, as soon as the DJ-led procession arrived at the Shahnoori Mosque, several individuals gathered in front of the mosque with white power in their hands. They started tossing it in the direction of the Kanwariyas. After this, stones were pelted from all sides.

Besides, Rahul Bhati, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Bareilly also said that the Kanwariyas were on their way to get water from Kachhla Ghat when stones were pelted from Shahnoori mosque and nearby homes at the Kawar Yatra.

Additionally, videos from the day that went viral, which the Alt News Co-founder had cleverly cropped to whitewash the Islamist crime, also clearly showed a Muslim mob pelting stones at the Kanwariyas.

Twitter user Ankur Singh shared a longer version of the video, which was originally procured by Sudarshan News. In the video, a Muslim mob could be seen pelting stones at the Kanwariyas. “Why was the beginning of this video cut off, Zubair? Because it was clearly visible who was throwing the first stone? As soon as stones were pelted at Hindus in response, Zubair cut off that part and started running propaganda,” Ankur Singh wrote.

He further emphasised, “Zubair would come to save those who spit and throw stones at Kanwariyas. This is why such incidents are on the rise. People like him are setting the fire.”

Essentially, Zubair cropped the beginning part of the video where a Muslim mob was seen pelting stones at Kanwariyas to ensure that it was not visible that it was indeed the Muslim mob which started the attack against Hindus. By cropping that part and attempting to “fact check” people calling out Islamists for the violence they unleashed, Zubair clearly hid details that would expose the Islamists, in order to shield them. It is evident that the Muslim mob started the stone pelting and any subsequent stone pelting by the Kanwariyas were a retaliation and/or self-defence.

