On Saturday (26 August), two prisoners were injured in a firing incident that reportedly took place inside the Samastipur court complex in Bihar. According to media reports, around four unidentified miscreants openly challenged the Samastipur police and fired shots at two prisoners who were being brought by the police for an appearance before the court. Apparently, the entire incident was caught on camera.

The injured prisoners were later identified as Prabhat Tiwari and Prabhat Chowdhary. Afterwards, they were taken to the nearby local hospital for treatment by police personnel.

#BreakingNews: Firing in Bihar's Samastipur; criminals fire inside district court; 2 prisoners injured in the incident; hunt on to nab the criminals @JournoKSSR brings in latest updates | @poonam_burde #BiharNews pic.twitter.com/eNEtZFVVgh — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2023

As per Police officials, the assailants were trying to shoot Prabhat Chowdhary, who was arrested a few days ago in relation to an illegal liquor business. The Police said the firing incident took place when Chowdhary appeared in court on Saturday (26 August).

Despite police presence, the assailants managed to escape on foot following the shooting. The police are conducting raids to nab the absconding assailants.

Following the firing incident on court premises, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari arrived at the crime scene. Speaking about the incident, he said that Chowdhary, known for his involvement in the liquor mafia, had been previously arrested and jailed.

According to him, another group which is different from Chowdhary had entered the liquor business.

The senior police official asserted that action would be taken against the police personnel who were stationed at the court entrance for their negligence.

Meanwhile, the principal opposition party BJP launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led state government for the crumbling law and order situation in the state. Highlighting the recent killing of a journalist and the firing incident in Court premises, BJP MP Sushil Modi targeted Nitish Kumar for the failure of law and order situation in the state.

He said, “In this state, witnesses are not safe. A few days ago a journalist was killed in Araria, he was a witness in a murder case. If witnesses are not safe then the criminals won’t get punishment. Frequently coal mafia and sand mafia are attacking police. These frequent attacks show that Nitish Kumar’s USP of Law and Order is over.”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the firing incident in Samastipur court premises, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi says, "In this state, witnesses are not safe. A few days ago a journalist was killed in Araria, he was a witness in a murder case…If witnesses are not safe then the criminals… pic.twitter.com/KizqmmaAnw — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

While speaking about the horrifying firing incident on court premises, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhari lambasted CM Nitish Kumar and demanded his resignation.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhari speaks on the firing incident in Samastipur court premises, says, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not able to handle the state…The situation in the state is not good and when there is a firing inside the court premises then how is… pic.twitter.com/L60djPJjts — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

He said, “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not able to handle the state. The situation in the state is not good and when there is a firing inside the court premises then how is the law & order strict in the state? Nitish Kumar should immediately resign.”