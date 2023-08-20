The audacity of criminals is growing every day in Bihar. The latest incident happened on 19 August at Kansua Panchayat Bhawan of Ratni Faridpur block, Jehanabad in Bihar where thugs threatened and thrashed a government employee named Amin Balmukund Kumar. A pistol was also held to his head in order to intimidate him.

Amin Balmukund Kumar (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

The case pertained to the Shakurabad police station area. “This is my territory and I am the authority. No work shall be done here without my approval. I will murder you if you don’t operate according to my orders. Only the gun has been displayed this time. You won’t survive the next time,” was the warning issued to him by Om Prakash alias Badhu Yadav, a resident of Khairuchak village.

The government staff working on the hamlet’s land consolidation have been given offices. The accused arrived at the office along with some of his associates. He threatened and assaulted the victim with belts and sticks for not complying and raised a gun to his head. The entire episode was captured on camera by another employee who was present there.

The perpetrator first entered the office and started bullying the government worker while sitting on a chair. There was initially an argument after which the enraged man stood up, called his people inside and started beating the latter as well as pulled the weapon on him.

Amin Balmukund Kumar narrated the instance. He was working while seated in his office when Om Prakash Yadav arrived with his men and claimed, “You are working in my area without asking us. We are the goons here. Everyone works per our orders. Nothing is done without my permission. If you want to work here, you have to pay money too. Otherwise, we will kill you.”

He mentioned that there were around 12 to 15 individuals. He revealed, “I entered the chamber of my in charge and told him everything. These people then appeared suddenly and began to mistreat him as well. One of them aimed a gun at me. They used belts and sticks. However, everyone started feeling as soon as he announced that the cops were on their way. The nearby villagers had also assembled by that time.”

He disclosed, “He told me that if you want to work here, you have to do it per me, as he was walking away. He stated that I had to work on his orders. He warned that only the gun was shown this time and I won’t make it the following time. Afterwards, they departed the area while brandishing the weapon.”

The entire occurrence is connected to the land. The village is currently undergoing land surveying. The offender wanted to get his work done regarding the same. He had an altercation with government employees about it 15 days ago because they refused to oblige.

Therefore, he marched into the office to pressurise Amin Balmukund Kumar, however, he also objected and conveyed that whatever falls under laws and regulations will be carried out. He proceeded to abuse him as he got incensed. He then started to threaten him and pulled out a pistol.

Police have been notified of the development. Superintendent of Police Jehanabad Deepak Ranjan has informed that he is aware of the issue and asked the concerned station head to look into the matter. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajeev Kumar Singh visited Shakurabad police station and is looking into the situation. Police are conducting raids to arrest the culprits and they would be arrested very soon.