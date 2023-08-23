Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bihar: BJP hits out at VVIP arrogance caught on camera as ambulance blocked for Nitish Kumar’s convoy, another video shows cop holding umbrella for Lalu Yadav

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted that Nitish Kumar is dreaming of becoming the prime minister and can put someone's life at stake "so that the speed of their convoy does not decrease."

OpIndia Staff
(Left) Ambulance stopped for Nitish Kumar's convoy; (Right) senior police officer holds umbrella for Lalu Yadav (Source: Amit Malviya/Twitter)
14

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under fire for a blatant display of VVIP culture. On Tuesday (22nd August), an ambulance was blocked for the passing of the Chief Minister’s convoy in Patna. In a 30-second video shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya, an ambulance can be seen parked by the road as Nitish Kumar’s convoy passes. The man recording the video points the camera to the ambulance inside which a man and a woman can be seen seated beside a person lying on a stretcher. The woman seated by the patient appears to be crying. The man recording the video then points out how the CM’s convoy is passing by blocking the ambulance and other vehicles parked by the road to make space.

Malviya, in the caption, tweeted that Nitish Kumar is dreaming of becoming the prime minister and can put someone’s life at stake “so that the speed of their convoy does not decrease.” Look at the insensitivity of Nitish Kumar who is dreaming of becoming the prime minister. They can put someone’s life at stake so that the speed of their convoy does not decrease. On the one hand, where Modi ji stopped many times not only his convoy but even roadshows to give way to the ambulance, Nitish Babu did not think at all about the family crying in the ambulance. This is the truth of the arrogant coalition of corrupt and insensitive people. Shameful!” the BJP leader tweeted.

A Twitter user, Ashish Ranjan (@Aashishbihar), also a journalist, pointed out in the comments that the road on which the convoy was passing is the main road connecting PMCH, Bihar’s biggest hospital and several ambulances pass through it every day. He tweeted, “This is the main road connecting PMCH, Bihar’s biggest hospital, on which not one but many ambulances cross at times, but we have not seen such insensitivity of a king drowned in arrogance till date.”

BJP leader Vikram Goud tweeted the video claiming that the patient in the ambulance was critical and that the relatives had pleaded that they be allowed to pass.

A longer, 55-second video shows how the ambulance has been stopped and asked to park to the side of the road as the convoy is about to approach.

About two hours later, Malviya tweeted another video, this time of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, showing a senior police officer holding an umbrella for the former Bihar CM. Malviya tweeted, “A senior police officer carrying an umbrella for Lalu Prasad, accused in corruption cases and recently out on bail citing ill health, is not only the pinnacle of VIP culture but also a sign of a weak government. Because the police is roaming around with an umbrella for the culprits, the morale of the criminals in Bihar is high.”

In the video, the cop can be seen holding the umbrella for Lalu and then handing it over to another person, albeit being mindful that the umbrella is covering Lalu properly even as it is held by one of his aides. As they stop, the cop spots something near Lalu’s shoulder and seems obliged to clean it. The RJD chief is out on bail in the fodder scam case.

