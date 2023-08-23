Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under fire for a blatant display of VVIP culture. On Tuesday (22nd August), an ambulance was blocked for the passing of the Chief Minister’s convoy in Patna. In a 30-second video shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya, an ambulance can be seen parked by the road as Nitish Kumar’s convoy passes. The man recording the video points the camera to the ambulance inside which a man and a woman can be seen seated beside a person lying on a stretcher. The woman seated by the patient appears to be crying. The man recording the video then points out how the CM’s convoy is passing by blocking the ambulance and other vehicles parked by the road to make space.

प्रधानमंत्री बनने का सपना देख रहे नीतीश कुमार की संवेदनहीनता देखिए। उनके क़ाफ़िले की रफ़्तार कम ना पड़े, इसके लिए वो किसी की जान दांव पर लगा सकते हैं। एक तरफ़ जहां मोदी जी ने कई दफ़ा ना सिर्फ़ अपने क़ाफ़िले बल्कि रोड शोज़ तक एंबुलेंस को रास्ता देने के लिए रुकवा दिये, नीतीश बाबू… pic.twitter.com/gJjz5Jj9wo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 22, 2023

Malviya, in the caption, tweeted that Nitish Kumar is dreaming of becoming the prime minister and can put someone’s life at stake “so that the speed of their convoy does not decrease.” Look at the insensitivity of Nitish Kumar who is dreaming of becoming the prime minister. They can put someone’s life at stake so that the speed of their convoy does not decrease. On the one hand, where Modi ji stopped many times not only his convoy but even roadshows to give way to the ambulance, Nitish Babu did not think at all about the family crying in the ambulance. This is the truth of the arrogant coalition of corrupt and insensitive people. Shameful!” the BJP leader tweeted.

A Twitter user, Ashish Ranjan (@Aashishbihar), also a journalist, pointed out in the comments that the road on which the convoy was passing is the main road connecting PMCH, Bihar’s biggest hospital and several ambulances pass through it every day. He tweeted, “This is the main road connecting PMCH, Bihar’s biggest hospital, on which not one but many ambulances cross at times, but we have not seen such insensitivity of a king drowned in arrogance till date.”

यह बिहार के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल पीएमसीएच को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य मार्ग है जिसपर एक नहीं कई एम्बुलेंस कुछ देर पर क्रॉस करती है लेकिन अहंकार में डूबे राजा की ऐसी संवेदनहीनता हमने आजतक नहीं देखी है — Ashish Ranjan (@Aashishbihar) August 22, 2023

BJP leader Vikram Goud tweeted the video claiming that the patient in the ambulance was critical and that the relatives had pleaded that they be allowed to pass.

Drunk on power, @NitishKumar has not only killed law and order in #Bihar but has also put humanity to shame today!



An ambulance carrying a critical patient was halted as his convoy passed by. Despite the patient's relatives pleading, they were forced to wait until the convoy… pic.twitter.com/cfhtRTvJ7X — Vikram Goud (@VikramGoudBJP) August 22, 2023

A longer, 55-second video shows how the ambulance has been stopped and asked to park to the side of the road as the convoy is about to approach.

About two hours later, Malviya tweeted another video, this time of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, showing a senior police officer holding an umbrella for the former Bihar CM. Malviya tweeted, “A senior police officer carrying an umbrella for Lalu Prasad, accused in corruption cases and recently out on bail citing ill health, is not only the pinnacle of VIP culture but also a sign of a weak government. Because the police is roaming around with an umbrella for the culprits, the morale of the criminals in Bihar is high.”

भ्रष्टाचार के मामलों में अभियुक्त और हाल ही में ख़राब स्वास्थ्य का हवाला देकर जमानत पर चल रहे लालू प्रसाद के लिए छाता लेकर घूम रहा एक वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ना सिर्फ़ VIP कल्चर की पराकाष्ठा है बल्कि एक दुर्बल सरकार का परिचायक भी।



क्योंकि पुलिस दोषियों के लिए छाता लेकर घूम रही है,… pic.twitter.com/pI7lDBgnIT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 22, 2023

In the video, the cop can be seen holding the umbrella for Lalu and then handing it over to another person, albeit being mindful that the umbrella is covering Lalu properly even as it is held by one of his aides. As they stop, the cop spots something near Lalu’s shoulder and seems obliged to clean it. The RJD chief is out on bail in the fodder scam case.