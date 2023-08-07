On Monday (August 7), BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of Chinese financing of leftist propaganda news outlet, NewsClick, in the Indian Parliament. He spoke about the recent revelations made by the American newspaper The New York Times in a detailed article on Saturday (August 5)

While citing the findings of the report in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said, “Chinese goods are being sold at Rahul Gandhi’s nafrat ki dukaan (hate shop)…The New York Times has published an interesting report…About ₹38 crores have been received by organisations such as NewsClick.”

“The report by the newspaper also reiterated the findings of the Enforcement Directorate…NewsClick is a part of the anti-India, tukde tukde gang. (Prabir) Purkayastha is the owner,” he stated.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises the issue of Chinese financing of leftist propaganda outle, #Newsclick in Indian Parliament, names Abhisar Sharma, Swati Chaturvedi and Rohini Singh pic.twitter.com/J7g77BdNvC — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 7, 2023

The BJP leader said that funds accumulated by the NewsClick owner were routed to Maoists, Naxalites and propaganda artists such as (Abhisar) Sharma, Rohini Singh and Swati Chaturvedi. He added that the Chinese government is also spending money to create an anti-India narrative.

Nishikant Dubey also exposed the ties of the Congress party with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He accused the grand old party of being in talks with China during the infamous 2017 Dokhlam standoff.

“The Congress wants to create unrest in this nation through social media, journalists, and the Chinese government…I want to request the Indian government to investigate the funds received by the party and put the accused behind bars,” he was heard saying in the Lok Sabha.

NewsClick is financed by Chinese Communist Party supporter

On Saturday (August 5), The New York Times published a detailed article, revealing the ties of an American businessman with the Chinese government and his financial support to an Indian leftist propaganda outlet named NewsClick.

According to the US-based newspaper, a millionaire named Neville Roy Singham is funding several news publications across the world (including India) to peddle Chinese propaganda.

“What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr. Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide,” the article stated.

The New York Times pointed out that Singham has been successful in disseminating Chinese government talking points under the pretext of ‘progressive advocacy’ in countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States.

Screengrab of the news report by The New York Times

Neville Roy Singham, who holds strong ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is at the forefront of China’s smokeless war.

In its article, The New York Times stated, “Under the rule of Xi Jinping, China has expanded state media operations, teamed up with overseas outlets and cultivated foreign influencers. The goal is to disguise propaganda as independent content.”

It further added, “The result is a seemingly organic bloom of far-left groups that echo Chinese government talking points, echo one another, and are echoed in turn by the Chinese state media.”

During its investigation, the American newspaper found that Neville Roy Singham had financed an India-based leftist propaganda outlet named NewsClick. It noted that the news outlet had repeated the talking points of the CCP in the past.

“In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Mr. Singham’s network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. “China’s history continues to inspire the working classes,” one video said,” noted The New York Times.