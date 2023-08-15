On Tuesday, the 15th of August, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the Ram Katha recital by spiritual Guru Morari Bapu at Jesus College, University of Cambridge. Currently, Morari Bapu is conducting his 921st recital, titled ‘Manas Vishwavidyalay,’ which began on the 12th of August and will end on the 20th of August.

Meanwhile, attending the Ram Katha, UK PM Sunak made a floral offering to Morari Bapu’s Vyas Peeth, chanting “Jai Siya Ram”. He also highlighted that when he was a Chancellor, he lit diyas outside during the auspicious time of Diwali.

Rishi Sunak is an ardent Hindu and the first Prime Minister of Indian descent in Britain. In the past, he has not shied away from his Hindu credentials despite vested interest groups attacking him for his religious beliefs. He has taken oath at the House of Commons on Bhagavad Gita since 2017. As a clear sign of deeply entrenched Hinduphobia in the UK and the world over, he has endured online hate for his Hindu roots and adorning Hindu symbols like the sacred thread or Kalava he wears on his hand.

Addressing the August gathering, Sunak said, “It is truly an honour and pleasure to be here today at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha at the University of Cambridge on Indian Independence Day. Bapu, I am here today not as a prime minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country.”

He added, “For me, it was a wonderful and special moment to light diyas for Diwali outside 11 Downing Street back when I was Chancellor. And just like Bapu has a Golden Hanuman in his background, I am proud that a Golden Ganesha sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street. It is a constant reminder to me about listening and reflecting on issues before acting!”

He further stated that he was proud of his national as well as religious identity and is proud to be Hindu.

He recalled his earlier memories of childhood and growing up years in South Hampton. He pointed out that he used to visit his neighbourhood temple along with his siblings and would participate in rituals like havans, pujas, Artis, and the distribution of prasad with his family. He emphasised the value system enshrined in the Hindu way of life.

Sunak said, “Our values and what I see Bapu does each day of his life are the values of selfless service, devotion, and keeping the faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or seva, as we know it. These Hindu values are very much shared British values.”

UK PM further asserted that for him Lord Ram will always be an inspiration and said, “I leave here today remembering the Ramayana that Bapu speaks on, but also the Bhagavad Gita and the Hanuman Chalisa. And for me, Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility, and to work selflessly.”

On the issue of leadership, he categorically stated that he aspires to lead in accordance with how our scriptures have taught leaders to lead.

PM Sunak concluded his speech by lauding Morari Bapu’s work citing the recently concluded Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra that covered over 12000 kilometers. Subsequently, he performed Aarti on stage.

In his opening remarks of the Ram Katha, Morari Bapu hailed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both as the head of the nation and as an individual of Indian descent.

Acknowledging the fact that Sunak doesn’t typically accept gifts, Bapu presented him with a consecrated Shivlinga from Somnath as a token, a sacred offering from the Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra.