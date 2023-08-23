Wednesday, August 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: ED raids at premises linked to CM Baghel's political advisor and OSD, transactions...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: ED raids at premises linked to CM Baghel’s political advisor and OSD, transactions worth 5000 crores on gaming app under probe

The official said, “The operational team of the Mahadev app got the money deposited into saving bank accounts which were opened after using fake documents or by luring innocent people after offering Rs 5,000 to them by taking their Aadhaar or Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.”  

OpIndia Staff
ED raids premises linked with Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor and OSD
ED raids premises of political advisor Vinod Verma and OSD of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Image Source - India(dot)com and The Hindu BussinessLine)
7

On Wednesday (23 August), several teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting searches at around 10 locations in Chhattisgarh. The locations currently being raided by the central agency include the premises of state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) among other officials.

The searches are also underway at the premises of a businessman in Durg, as reported by news agency PTI. But the exact case in which the central agency is conducting the ongoing raids is not yet known. 

Notably, the ED has been investigating several cases in Chhattisgarh. These include an alleged coal scam case, a liquor scam case, a probe regarding irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund, and an online betting application case.

As per media reports, over the past two days, ED has carried out searches at various places in Raipur and Durg. These raids were seemingly related to online betting operations. 

Apparently, an official quoted in the Indian Express too claimed that the current ED raids are linked to its investigation into the banking transactions of the Mahadev online gaming application. Large transactions worth Rs 5,000 crore are said to have taken place through this application which is under scrutiny. 

According to the official, the Mahadev gaming application is being operated from over 25 centres. ED estimates that around a million individuals have placed bets on Mahadev’s application in 2021. 

The official said, “The operational team of the Mahadev app got the money deposited into saving bank accounts which were opened after using fake documents or by luring innocent people after offering Rs 5,000 to them by taking their Aadhaar or Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.”  

Congress claims that ED raids are ‘threats’ to ‘intimidate’ them

Following the news of ED raids on officials linked with him, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took to X to share a sarcastic post passing that the raids are a ‘birthday gift’ from the Central government.

While the Congress party claimed that the raids are a response to a so-called pre-poll survey that predicts a ‘massive rout’ for the BJP. Taking to X, Congress party’s Media and Publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that Congress leaders would not bow down to these ‘threats’ and that they have the power of the people behind them.

ED’s ongoing crackdown on money laundering and other serious probes

Earlier, in July 2023, the ED conducted raids against several bureaucrats including IAS officer Ranu Sahu, and Chhattisgarh Congress leader Ramgopal Agarwal who is also the PCC treasurer. These raids were part of a money laundering probe. 

The raids were conducted after the ED registered a fresh case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

During the investigation into the alleged coal levy and liquor-related scheme within the state, the ED has arrested several well-known bureaucrats, including IAS officers, alongside politicians and their affiliates.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhuoesh Baghel news, CM chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,634FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com