On Wednesday (23 August), several teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting searches at around 10 locations in Chhattisgarh. The locations currently being raided by the central agency include the premises of state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) among other officials.

Central agency conducts raids at the premises of Vinod Verma, political advisor to CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur.

The searches are also underway at the premises of a businessman in Durg, as reported by news agency PTI. But the exact case in which the central agency is conducting the ongoing raids is not yet known.

Notably, the ED has been investigating several cases in Chhattisgarh. These include an alleged coal scam case, a liquor scam case, a probe regarding irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund, and an online betting application case.

As per media reports, over the past two days, ED has carried out searches at various places in Raipur and Durg. These raids were seemingly related to online betting operations.

Apparently, an official quoted in the Indian Express too claimed that the current ED raids are linked to its investigation into the banking transactions of the Mahadev online gaming application. Large transactions worth Rs 5,000 crore are said to have taken place through this application which is under scrutiny.

According to the official, the Mahadev gaming application is being operated from over 25 centres. ED estimates that around a million individuals have placed bets on Mahadev’s application in 2021.

The official said, “The operational team of the Mahadev app got the money deposited into saving bank accounts which were opened after using fake documents or by luring innocent people after offering Rs 5,000 to them by taking their Aadhaar or Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.”

Congress claims that ED raids are ‘threats’ to ‘intimidate’ them

Following the news of ED raids on officials linked with him, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took to X to share a sarcastic post passing that the raids are a ‘birthday gift’ from the Central government.







The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP. Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us.

While the Congress party claimed that the raids are a response to a so-called pre-poll survey that predicts a ‘massive rout’ for the BJP. Taking to X, Congress party’s Media and Publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that Congress leaders would not bow down to these ‘threats’ and that they have the power of the people behind them.

ED’s ongoing crackdown on money laundering and other serious probes

Earlier, in July 2023, the ED conducted raids against several bureaucrats including IAS officer Ranu Sahu, and Chhattisgarh Congress leader Ramgopal Agarwal who is also the PCC treasurer. These raids were part of a money laundering probe.

The raids were conducted after the ED registered a fresh case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the investigation into the alleged coal levy and liquor-related scheme within the state, the ED has arrested several well-known bureaucrats, including IAS officers, alongside politicians and their affiliates.