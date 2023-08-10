Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam resigns from Congress citing anti-Tribal mindset and policies...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam resigns from Congress citing anti-Tribal mindset and policies of Baghel govt

The action comes as a brand-new political force, led by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, is preparing to jump into action and participate in the November assembly elections.

OpIndia Staff
Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam resigns from Congress given anti-Tribal mindset and policies of Congress
Image- Aaj Tak
7

Arvind Netam, a senior leader from Tribal background, has submitted his resignation from the Congress party’s primary membership, signaling a significant political event ahead of the next assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

The action comes as a brand-new political force, led by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, is preparing to jump into action and participate in the November assembly elections.

When asked about the reason for his resignation, Netam told the media, “There are several reasons, including the neglect of tribal communities under the current Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Diluting the PESA rules is a prime example of how the Congress government is least interested in protecting the rights of tribal communities.”

Former Union minister and well-known tribal leader Arvind Netam has a long history of affiliation with the Congress party and has been instrumental in advancing the concerns of tribal groups. The new party, led by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, claims to provide tribal populations with a forum to express their issues and goals.

Its leaders contend that the Congress and the BJP, as well as other major parties, have failed to address a number of issues, such as protecting “Jal, Jungle, and Jameen” (water, forest, and land), and putting the Panchayat Extension in Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act into action.

The former Union minister, who served in the PV Narasimha Rao and Indira Gandhi administrations at the Union Cabinet level, has already started the process of forming a new political organization. Netam, a member of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, had previously stated that the new party would put up candidates for at least 50 assembly seats in the forthcoming elections for the 90-member state legislative assembly.

The Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj fielded its own candidate, Akbar Pam Korram, in the by-election for the Bhandupratappur (ST) assembly seat in December of the previous year, and he received more than 23,000 votes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarsh news, Tribal leaders, Congress party Netam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Clearing your mess’, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Opposition over reforms and recovery in the banking sector

OpIndia Staff -
“We realised that the banking sector needs to be healthy and therefore we took a lot of measures. Banks are able to work without political interference, they are working with professional integrity. 'Banks mein failaya hua aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai’,” Minister Sitharaman said. 
World

‘We don’t want your money, use it to sponsor a weight loss program for Victoria Nuland’: Niger’s military rulers tell USA

Sanghamitra -
Victoria Nuland was allowed to meet only the new military chief of staff  Brigadier General Moussa Salaou Barmou, not the new leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani or the deposed President Bazoum.

As the NewsClick scandal becomes bigger, read what UK Parliamentary Report reveals and how The Hindu’s China connections need to be urgently probed too

Did the USA orchestrate a regime change because Imran Khan visited Moscow? Secret Pakistan cables reveal Americans wanted him removed

Cracks in I.N.D.I.A. alliance appear within weeks of its formation, Punjab Congress leader rules out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in the state

Gyanvapi: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee files a fresh plea to ‘immediately stop’ the ASI Survey, court bans media coverage of the survey

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,007FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com