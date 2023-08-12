On Friday, August 11th, 2023, a distressing incident unfolded as around 28 students from a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in West Delhi’s Naraina were hospitalised. Allegedly, they suffered from illness attributed to gas leakage. The affected students, comprising those in classes 4 and 5, were swiftly taken to RML Hospital and Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital for medical attention.

As per the police, a PCR call was received reporting that students at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya had experienced vomiting. Two of the impacted students received oxygen assistance and showed improvement. Out of the total affected, 19 students were admitted to RML Hospital, while nine were accommodated at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital.

An MCD official said, “An unfortunate instance of hospitalisation of school students from MCD school in Naraina has been reported. The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks… students have been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. A team of doctors from the health department of MCD along with officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, stated that a PCR call was received regarding students experiencing vomiting at the school. He said, “Police reached the spot, and found several children unwell. They were immediately shifted to the hospital. According to the latest updates from the hospitals, all children are now doing fine and will be discharged soon.”

He added, “It appears that the fumes caused the students to feel uneasy and some of them puked. Students in the other classrooms did not report any discomfort. We have also collected food samples from the school and sent them for testing.”

As per the police, the event transpired approximately between 11 am to 12:30 pm while the students were attending class. Nausea, vomiting, and even fainting were reported among the students. Swift action was taken by the school authorities, who promptly informed both the police and the fire department. Officials from the fire department noted a potent diesel odour within the school vicinity, leading them to speculate that the gas leakage could potentially have emanated from the adjacent railway tracks. The affected students received medical care at hospitals, and their condition has since stabilised. It is anticipated that they will be discharged shortly.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi assessed the situation and ensured a thorough investigation. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in an official statement, attributed the gas leak to the adjacent railway tracks. As per the mayor’s account, the students abruptly detected an unusual odour and subsequently began vomiting, prompting their swift transportation to the hospital.

However, the Railways released a statement clarifying that no reports of gas leaks from any station had been received. They affirmed that their wagons never transport any form of toxic gas that could potentially endanger public health.

Raja Iqbal Singh, the Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and former Mayor, contended that the students fell unwell following the consumption of midday meals at the school. He asserted that the Mayor and her party were attempting to attribute the incident to a gas leak as a means of self-preservation.