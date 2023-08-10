Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeWorldEcuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead at a political rally
World
Updated:

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead at a political rally

He was shot to death by gunmen at a political rally in Quito, less than two weeks prior to the Ecuador elections, according to police. 

ANI
He was shot dead at a rally on Wednesday night (Image Source: Moneycontrol)
5

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has been shot dead at a political rally in Quito Wednesday night, The Washington Post reported.

He was shot to death by gunmen at a political rally in Quito, less than two weeks prior to the Ecuador elections, according to police. 

Fernando Villavicencio, aged 59, was shot several times as he left the rally at a high school in Quito, General Manuel Iniguez, a deputy commander of the Ecuadorean national police said, according to The Washington Post. He was taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead. 

A police officer was also injured in the attack, General Manuel Iniguez said. The gunmen also launched a grenade towards Villavicencio’s group. However, the grenade did not explode, The Washington Post reported.

Villavicencio was a member of Ecuador’s National Assembly before it was dissolved in May. He was one of the leading candidates in the first round of voting set to be conducted on August 20 to succeed Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuador is facing record levels of gang violence, with drug trafficking getting out of control, as people prepare to vote for the polls, The Washington Post reported.

During the election campaign, the candidates focused on rising violence in Ecuador. Guillermo Lasso called the snap elections after dissolving the National Assembly and avoiding impeachment.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gyanvapi: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee files a fresh plea to ‘immediately stop’ the ASI Survey, court bans media coverage of the survey

OpIndia Staff -

Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, minister says it gives 4 rights to citizens over their data

OpIndia Staff -

‘Manipur violence shameful, politics over it even more shameful’: Amit Shah explains measures taken by Centre after violence erupted in Manipur

OpIndia Staff -

Hugging or suddenly touching a woman without sexual intent is not a crime: Counsel of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in court

ANI -

As Congress announces phase 2 of Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is how the container rally was a vanity project

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Press Club of India comes in support of NewsClick after its link with Chinese propaganda machinery was revealed, calls it ‘targeted campaign’

Rukma Rathore -

Lord Ram’s portraits desecrated by Muslim mobs, counters with Zubair written over them unscathed: The truth of Alwar hospital Rajdeep Sardesai wants to hide

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Sole purpose of no-confidence motion is to confuse the people, Narendra Modi is the most popular leader of this country: Amit Shah in Lok...

Gopal Tiwari -

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to face Indian judiciary soon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

‘No-confidence motion brought to create delusion. The people of the country have full faith in PM Modi’: Amit Shah slams Opposition in LS

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
648,687FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com