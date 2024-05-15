On Wednesday (15th May), India’s ace athlete and Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra clinched yet another Gold as he won the Men’s Javelin event at the Federation Cup 2024. Playing in India after a gap of three years, Neeraj recorded a throw of 82.27 meters in his fourth attempt.

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's javelin throw at Federation Cup 2024 with a throw of 82.27m



1. Neeraj Chopra: 82.27m

2. DP Manu: 82.06m

The Federation Cup 2024 is being held at Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Stadium. It is the apex tournament of the Athletics Federation of India. With their best throws at 82.06m and 78.39m, DP Manu and Uttam Patil finished second and third respectively behind Neeraj Chopra. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar Jenna, who will be participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, failed to impress with his best throw of 75.49 meters.

It is pertinent to note that Neeraj made a successful comeback after three years. He won the Gold in his last appearance at the Federation Cup in March 2021 but didn’t feature in any event in India since then.

Neeraj Chopra, who started preparing for the Paris Olympic Games last month, did not push himself for his best efforts to avoid an injury scare. The major event will start on 26th July and continue till 11th August 2024.

The reigning Olympic and world champion in javelin throw, started his 2024 season on a strong note as he secured a silver at the Doha Diamond League 2024, last week.



The ace Indian athlete, who has a rich medal collection, went into the history books after winning the Gold Medal at the Javelin Throw event in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In August 2023, India’s Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made history after he secured the country’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edged out Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men’s javelin throw event in Budapest. It was Neeraj’s second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver the previous year.