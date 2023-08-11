Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsEx Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, 2 officials pulled off body bags scam worth Rs...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ex Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, 2 officials pulled off body bags scam worth Rs 50 lakh, ED to initiate fresh case in covid jumbo centre scam

It is alleged that each body bag worth Rs 1500 was purchased for a whopping Rs 6,700 and that funds worth crores of rupees were siphoned

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar with Aaditya Thackeray (Source: Indian Express)
1

Trouble has mounted for former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar after a case was registered against her by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) over charges of corruption. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly obtained details and documents from the Mumbai Police pertaining to the irregularities in the purchase of body bags and other medical supplies during COVID.

A case was registered on 5th August by the EOW of the Mumbai police against Pednekar and two civic officials after a complaint was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in July. The case was filed under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), breach of trust by government officials for purchasing body bags at inflated rates amounting to Rs 50 lakh from Vendanta Innotech Pvt Ltd.

Somaiya has alleged that each body bag worth Rs 1500 was purchased for a whopping Rs 6,700 and that funds worth crores of rupees were siphoned. One of the civic officials booked is senior IAS officer P Velarasu.

The ED has now sought information about the crime cases filed against Pednekar from the EOW. ED could likely initiate a fresh money-laundering case linked to the Covid jumbo centre scam. According to the EOW FIR, BMV officials bought 1,200 body bags since 2020 for about Rs 80 lakh, a fraud committed under instructions from the former mayor.

The central agency suspects that huge kickbacks from Vedanta might have been received by the accused as BMC hospitals procured the body bags regularly at low costs. In the first two Expression of Interest (EOI) floated by the BMC, Vedanta emerged as the sole eligible vendor but a fresh tender was floated for EOI-3 in which two bidders qualified.

One was Care One Solutions which initially quoted Rs 2,610 per bag and later settled for Rs 2,583, and the second was Vedanta which initially quoted R3,939 and settled for R2,610. It is alleged that Pednekar summoned Haridas Rathod, then deputy dean of the BMC central purchase department to her residence and instructed him to award work to Vedanta.

The Covid Jumbo Centre scam included the listing of fake doctors, and also fake patients in order to source funds from the BMC. The total estimate of the scam amounts to Rs 4,000 crore involving other contractors besides Lifeline Hospital Management Services.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hawaii: Massive wildfires in Maui kill 55 so far and many still missing, entire towns burnt, restoration to cost billions. Here’s what to know

OpIndia Staff -

From Katchatheevu to Coco islands: How Nehru-Gandhi family lost India key marine territories, not just strategic Himalayan heights

Gopal Tiwari -

UK announces £95,000 package to combat Khalistani terror after Security Minister meets EAM S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -

NewsClick Chinese funding scandal: Who is Vijay Prashad, the linchpin of Neville Roy Singham’s network and his relationship with CPI(M) top brass

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Local Muslims involved in attack on Gurukul, cow slaughter connection: Here’s how Rajdeep Sardesai tried to shield Shakti Saini’s killers by calling them ‘outsiders’

राहुल पाण्डेय -

First conviction under MP’s anti-conversion law: Mohammad Sabir jailed and fined Rs 56,000 for coercing Hindu girl to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC seeks an explanation on how ownership of Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple land went to a Muslim graveyard

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress MLA Gopal Meena and DSP assaulted, urinated upon me, made me lick shoes’: Dalit man in Rajasthan says

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu processions, especially ones by Hindu orgs, are targeted by Islamists because they are antithetical to how defenceless they want Hindus to be

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Russia launches Moon landing mission Luna-25 after 47 years, ISRO congratulates Roscosmos

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,113FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com