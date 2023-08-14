One odd and unusual statement is going viral over social media platforms in the name of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, calling for protest against the ‘dictatorial’ government.

“We are trying our best to save the constitution of India, the democracy of India, but your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government about their rights, this dictatorial government. Will scare people, threaten but you don’t have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you,” the statement reads.

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 14 took cognizance of the said post making rounds on social media and called it fake. “Social media post using a photo of and attributing to CJI DY Chandrachud a quote to protest against the government, is false, fake and mischievous,” the Public Relations Officer at SC was quoted saying by Bar & Bench.

Note: This is the fake post in question.



SC PRO adds that action being taken in accordance with law. pic.twitter.com/EOQLuG3DfT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 14, 2023

The official statement released by the Supreme Court stated that the social media post used a file photograph of the CJI and used a false statement. “The post is fake, ill-intended, and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the CJI nor has he authorized any such post,” the statement read.

The SC also stated that appropriate action in this regard is being taken.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Supreme Court Atul Kurhekar and Solicitor General Mehta also rubbished the viral post and stated that the post that was being circulated widely on WhatsApp was fake.

“It is a fake forward. No CJI will ever do such a thing, much less a luminary like CJI Chandrachud. Steps should be and will be taken for such a serious mischief in the name of Hon. Chief Justice of India,” Mehta said.