Saturday, August 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChennai court sentences former MP Jaya Prada to six months in jail, imposes Rs...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Chennai court sentences former MP Jaya Prada to six months in jail, imposes Rs 5,000 fine: Details

The court's decision followed a formal complaint filed by the theatre workers, asserting that Jaya Prada had disregarded her financial obligations towards the ESI for her employees.

OpIndia Staff
Jaya Prada
Jaya Prada is an actor turned politician. Image Source: Chennai Memes
4

On Friday, August 11, 2023, Jaya Prada, a veteran film star in both South Indian and Bollywood cinema and a former Member of Parliament, was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court. This verdict was announced in relation to accusations of her failure to make payments towards the Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds for the employees working at a cinema theatre owned by her in Chennai city. The court’s decision followed a formal complaint filed by the theatre workers, asserting that Jaya Prada had disregarded her financial obligations towards the ESI for her employees.

Having remained connected to the cinema hall for a span of ten years, despite its closure during that duration, these workers brought to light the issue that while their earnings were subject to ESI deductions, these deducted funds were not being transferred to the state insurance corporation as required. Confronted with the withholding of their entitled benefits, they chose to seek recourse through legal channels. After this, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against Jaya Prada and her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu in the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai.

In this case, renowned actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada has received a six-month prison term from a Chennai court, accompanied by a Rs 5,000 fine. Furthermore, her business associates Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also convicted in the case.

Jaya Prada, along with the group of three employees responsible for theatre management, had jointly filed a plea with the Madras High Court, appealing for intervention to suspend the proceedings in the Egmore court. However, the High Court rejected all three of these petitions, marking a setback for their legal efforts.

During the subsequent session convened at the Egmore court, Jaya Prada presented a proposition to resolve the outstanding dues owed to the workers. Nonetheless, the legal counsel representing the Employees State Insurance (ESI) voiced opposition to this proposition, leading the presiding judge to render a verdict of a six-month imprisonment term for the actress.

Notably, a few years earlier, Jaya Prada and her associates held ownership of a Chennai-based cinema hall. But later, substantial financial losses forced them to halt its functioning. In a subsequent development, the cinema’s former employees initiated legal action against the proprietors, alleging non-reimbursement of the deducted ESI funds from their earnings.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Jaya Prada prominently featured in Hindi and South Indian cinema, emerging as a leading actress of her generation. She notably collaborated with Jeetendra and Amitabh Bachchan, delivering memorable performances in movies like “Tohfa,” “Maa,” “Sharabi,” “Sargam,” “Aaj Ka Arjun,” “Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani,” “Sanjog,” “Maqsad,” and “Ganga Jamuna.”

Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. Earlier she joined the Telugu Desham Party in 1994 and was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by the party. Later she went on to win the Lok Sabha elections of 2004 and 2009 from Uttar Pradesh on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2019, she joined the BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJaya Prada Amar Singh
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sudarshan News journalist arrested by Gurugram police over a tweet, channel’s editor-in-chief raises questions

OpIndia Staff -

‘Initiate an enquiry to ascertain the full extent of anti-India conspiracy’: 255 eminent citizens write to President, CJI over NewsClick Chinese funding scandal

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: FIR filed against those who chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan in Ratlam, Home Minister Narottam Mishra says NSA will be imposed

OpIndia Staff -

TMC trying to derail the formation of Panchayat Boards in places where BJP has won majority: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

OpIndia Staff -

Rising crime against women in Rajasthan: Minor rape victim gang-raped in hospital; school teacher rapes and kills a student after kidnapping her

OpIndia Staff -

As Modi government is revamping criminal justice system by replacing British-era laws, read the major provisions of the 3 bills introduced in parliament

Raju Das -

‘Should hang Ali Sethi publicly,’ Pakistani Islamists attack Pasoori fame Ali Sethi over rumours of marriage with his male partner Salman Toor

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC halts IT procedures against Oxfam India, accused of violating FCRA and receiving Rs 1.5 crores in foreign funding

OpIndia Staff -

BJP dismisses reports that it supported SDPI in Karnataka panchayat polls, says elections not contested on party lines

OpIndia Staff -

Rajya Sabha Chairman extends AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh’s suspension for repeated and deliberate misconduct, has been a repeat offender

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com