On the 12th of August, PM Modi participated in the party’s Panchayati Raj Parishad in Howrah through video conference. During his address, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee for creating an atmosphere of terror among the opposition candidates and voters.

He targeted the TMC government for unabated violence in the recently conducted Panchayat elections in the state. PM Modi blamed Mamata Banerjee’s TMC of threatening BJP candidates and capturing polling booths and ballot boxes during the panchayat elections.

PM Modi asserted that the entire nation witnessed how TMC played blood-soaked politics during the panchayat elections. Addressing the party workers, PM Modi explained TMC’s modus operandi and conduct during elections. He claimed that TMC doesn’t give ample time for candidates to file nominations. Then they do everything possible to stop BJP candidates from filing their nomination papers. Even if, a BJP candidate somehow manages to file nomination papers, TMC goons threaten them and they don’t let others do the campaigning.

PM Modi added that TMC creates trouble for relatives of BJP members and candidates, and ostracises them. Accusing TMC of casting en-mass fake voters, PM Modi stated that the TMC’s army of tolabaaz (henchmen) becomes an army of thappabaz (stampers who cast en-mass fake votes). PM Modi alleged that in TMC’s regime, all the goons are given contracts as to who will capture how many polling booths.

#WATCH | PM Modi alleges TMC of threatening BJP candidates and booth capturing during West Bengal Panchayat polls



"They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination..they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to… pic.twitter.com/9yhGFfjWHA — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

PM Modi said, “They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination. They not only threaten the BJP workers but also the voters. Goons are given contracts to capture booths. This is their way of doing politics in the state.”

PM Modi added that TMC has been using violence as a means to threaten the opposition. PM lauded party leaders for working to bring the lost glory of Bengal and congratulated all those who won the recent panchayat polls in Bengal despite threats and large-scale violence.

PM Modi slammed opposition on the Manipur issue

During his address, PM Modi also slammed the Opposition for doing politics over the Manipur violence. He asserted that the BJP-led NDA government gave a befitting reply, in the no-confidence motion, to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. He claimed that the opposition was scared of voting during the no-confidence motion and hence stormed out of the Parliament.

#WATCH | PM Modi addressing BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing



"We defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the… pic.twitter.com/tZSgBjehkH — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

He said, “We defeated the opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion.”