On August 26, 2023, a day following the announcement made by the Shri Ranchhodraiji Maharaj Mandir management in Dakor, Gujarat to introduce charges for VIP darshan, various Hindu organisations and local village sarpanchs submitted formal appeals to the temple administration. Their pleas urged a reconsideration of this decision. The protestors have issued a stern warning of initiating a robust agitation should the temple management fail to retract their decision.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the temple administration introduced a fee of 500 per person for individuals desiring VIP Darshan, which offers a closer view of the Thakorji deity. Furthermore, in accordance with this ruling, male devotees have the option to join the female queue by paying a charge of 250. This recent initiative has elicited a varied reaction, with a multitude of devotees voicing their dissatisfaction with the decree.

Amidst a protest opposing the decision of the Dakor Temple Committee, devotees resounded slogans such as “God is hungry for love; you are hungry for money”. Young members of Hindu organisations and representatives from the Sarpanch Association of Thasara Taluk visited the temple premises to articulate their concerns. Their primary emphasis was that devotion should remain untouched by financial concerns. They delivered a written petition to the temple manager, asserting their dissent unequivocally.

Labelling the decision as irrational, Akshay Parmar, the vice president of the Yuva Kshatriya Samaj Kheda district and a representative of Khijalpur sarpanch, underscored the temple administration’s stance. He highlighted that while the temple administration claims the fees are for those seeking a closer view of the deity, there’s apprehension that this might create the impression that people can purchase a more intimate connection with God. He went on to mention that if the decision remains unchanged, they have issued a collective warning to observe a fast in protest.

Critics of the decision argue that the temple possesses substantial donations and funds, further bolstered by contributions from the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Board, a State government entity. They point out that the temple lacks adequate parking facilities for devotees, with a privately managed parking area situated at a distance from the temple premises, where parking fees are imposed.

Complaints also extend to issues of cleanliness. A noteworthy contrast is highlighted, drawing attention to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, an affluent city, where a fee of Rs. 50 grants access to a shorter queue and quicker darshan. In contrast, the Dakor temple administration has introduced a charge of Rs. 500.