Haryana: Hindu family assaulted and threatened to leave Muslim-majority Palwal village for endorsing withholding citizenship from Rohingyas

The Hindu family was assaulted, intimidated, and asked to leave their residence after one of the family members had expressed support, through a Facebook post, for withholding citizenship from Rohingya immigrants.

Rohingya Immigrants (File Photo | Picture Courtesy: Indian Express)
A Hindu family residing in a Muslim-majority village in Palwal reportedly faced an attack and was coerced to vacate their residence for allegedly sharing an anti-Rohingya message.

The Hindu family was intimidated and asked to leave their residence after one of the family members had expressed support, through a Facebook post, for withholding citizenship from Rohingya immigrants.

Sachin Kumar, the in-charge of Mundkati police station, revealed that Deepak, a Sarai village resident, filed a complaint detailing an incident on August 15.

According to the complaint, Dilshad, Irshad, Zaheer, and several others from the village, armed with sticks and homemade pistols, forcibly entered Deepak’s home and proceeded to vandalise it. The assailants threatened harm to the family unless they abandoned the village.

As per the complaint, the accused have subjected the family to repeated attacks, owing to their vulnerable economic situation and the inadequate number of Hindu families within the village. These relentless assaults have inflicted psychological distress on the complainant’s family. The family has been subjected to attacks in past as well. Their attempts to resolve the disputes have gone in vain, the complainant added, recounting that the accused individuals had resumed their aggression against them.

Kumar said a case has been filed against Zaheer, Dilshad, and Irshad regarding the incident. Ongoing efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, and their arrest is anticipated shortly.

Pertinently, the said incident comes in the wake of the Islamist attack on Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh, a Muslim-majority region notorious for deteriorating law and order, cow smuggling, and assorted social evils. The Islamists had reportedly attacked Hindu devotees bound for Nalhar Shiva Temple on Shravan Somwar on July 31, which triggered a macabre wave of violence resulting in the deaths of 6 people.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On July 31, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.

The eyewitness said the attack appeared preplanned, which was also corroborated later after reports said WhatsApp groups were created in advance to coordinate the collection of stones and glass bottles to attack the Hindu devotees.

