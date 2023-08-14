Himachal Pradesh landslide: 9 dead, 20-25 feared trapped after Shiv Mandir in Shimla collapses

After a cloudburst on Monday, August 14, caused a Shiv Mandir in Shimla to collapse, at least nine persons have been reported dead and 20–25 more are suspected to be trapped under the debris. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the tragedy and stated that as of now, nine bodies have been retrieved.

“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,” the CM tweeted.

"Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the "Shiv Mandir" at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall.



As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may…

According to the reports, the devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan at the temple. According to an official, nearly 50 people had gathered at the temple when the incident took place.

The landslip in the Fagli area also is said to have buried several homes under the mud and snow. Meanwhile, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district claimed the lives of seven family members.

Following the cloudburst on Sunday night, two homes in Solan were destroyed by flooding. Six people were saved, while seven more lost their lives in Jadon village, according to police officials. According to Superintendent of Police for Solan Gaurav Singh, the deceased have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), and Raksha (12).

Aditya Negi, the deputy commissioner of Shimla, told the media that rescue efforts are in full swing and that 15 to 20 persons are suspected to be buried in the two landslides. The Chief Minister advised the public to stay away from water bodies and regions that are prone to landslides when he subsequently visited the scene of the landslide in the Summer Hill area today.

“20-25 people are trapped under debris here (Summer Hill, Shimla). 21 people dead in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration works will begin as soon as rain stops,” he said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on landslide incident in Shimla and devastation due to heavy rainfall in the state



"20-25 people are trapped under debris here (Summer Hill, Shimla). 21 people dead in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay…

“Again tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours. Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property,” CM Sukhu tweeted.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed concern and declared that the program scheduled on the occasion of Independence Day would be postponed and that only the flag-hoisting event will be done at the Raj Bhavan.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at landslide incident site in Shimla where 20-25 people are feared trapped



"Flag hoisting will be done, 'At-Home' event at Raj Bhawan on Independence Day stands postponed," the Governor says.

A yellow warning has been issued by the local MeT station indicating heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places from August 14 to 17 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19.